TV Staff Writers Earn Even Less That Comic Book Writers Because, yes, the WGA strike is upon us, which includes Ed Brubaker's work in a writers room adapting his comic book Criminal for Netflix.

Ed Brubaker posts in his newsletter "In case you have no idea what's going on in the world of TV and film, basically, the studios in the streaming explosion moved from doing pilots then launching shows, to running small rooms to generate an entire season and paying everyone crappy fees and some rooms going as little as 4 weeks. While a lot of this doesn't affect someone like me because I'm not a young staffer trying to start a career, it's an untenable situation for the industry at this point. People assume everyone working in film or TV are millionaires, but sadly this is not true. Most moderately successful comics writers earn much more than the average TV staffer makes, and that staffer works much longer hours under much more stress – I know, I've done both gigs at the same time."

Comic book artist Victoria Ying tweeted "Already getting emails from screenwriters looking for artists to do their graphic novels… This is not to say that screenwriters shouldn't get into comics! But please, pay your artists fairly upfront. Remember to give them their fair share of the IP rights (50%) They will be bearing the brunt of the labor. It will take one year of full time work to produce a GN."

Comic book curator Karen Green noted "Same thing happened during the strike 15 years ago. I don't think any of those projects reached the publication stage. Screenwriters learned fast that writing a comic script—even if it LOOKS like a tv/movie script—is a very different animal."

While Kelly Turnbull quote tweeted "Oof, every artist I know support writers but in exchange you gotta be careful not to treat us like Starter Wives for your comic pitch that you wish was actually a TV series pitch"

While former Crunchyroll and Boom Studios editor Hillary Levi just crackled her knuckles, saying "I have a spiel I give screenwriters who claim want to write graphic novels. Send them to me, or better yet, screenwriters: reach out to me and I will explain it to you. Get ready for some tough love."

