The Twilight Court Of Marvel's Timeless Revealed For 2023 (Spoilers)

Last year's Timeless set up a number of events for Marvel in 2022, which played out like dominos, a story about Kang, older, Kang, younger Kang and a look at the Marvel Universe playing out in 2022, and we managed to identify pretty much everything.. Next week will see Marvel publish Timeless 2022, continuing Kang's storyline and setting up similar events for 2023, which seems will give Kang and his new rival even greater prominence, ahead of the Loki Season Two and the Avengers: Kang Dynasty movie to come. A month ago, Marvel Comics teased Timeless 2022 #1 with the Twilight Court, asking who they were.

We asked if this was a cosmic or chronological Illuminati for the Marvel Universe, noting Shi'Ar representation, Avengers Endgame time travelling suits for travelling through time? It turns out that they are in league with Kang's new arch-rival Myrddin…

And Bleeding Cool has a peek at the Twilight Court to come from next Wednesday, Spoilers of course.

And it all gets rather Camelot, does it not? With Artur The King, Calehaut The God, Mordred The Witch, Parsifal The Icon, Lancelot The Star, Bedivere The Engineer and Bercilak The Consultant. Giving Myrddin a role closer to that of Merlin…

So what does this make Kang in this scenario? Or does it, like every time travel story, mean that he's everyone? Who are all you zombies?

A SHOCKING LOOK AT THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TO COME IN 2023! The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position – on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future!

