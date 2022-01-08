Twinchantment Graphic Novel By Elise Allen & Joelle Murray For 2024

Twinchantment is an upcoming middle-grade graphic novel written by Elise Allen and drawn by Joelle Murray. and based on Allen's original novels. Rachel Stark at Disney-Hyperion has acquired world rights to Twinchantment to be published in the summer of 2024. Elise Allen's agent Jane Startz at Jane Startz Productions and Joelle Murray's agent Laura Rennert at Andrea Brown Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

In a kingdom where magic and twinhood are banned, twin princesses Flissa and Sara have spent their entire lives pretending to be one person. But everything changes when their mother is cursed and the twins must travel to a magical prison to find the one wizard who can reverse the spell.

Twinchantment was first published in 2o20, with a sequel Untwisted in the same year.

In the kingdom of Kaloon, nothing is quite as it seems…. "Y-y-y-you," he stammered, and Flissa turned to see he'd gone ashen. "T-t-t-two of you!" Uh-oh. Flissa reached up and checked. Sure enough, her hood had fallen off. Their secret was out.

Princesses Flissa and Sara are even closer than most twins. In fact, most of the kingdom thinks they're the same person. When magic was outlawed in Kaloon generations ago, twins, black cats, and other potentially -magical beings were outlawed, too. Since they were born, Flissa and Sara have pretended to be one princess, Flissara, trading off royal duties like attending glamorous balls, participating in fencing exhibitions, and making friends with other young nobles, all while hiding in plain sight. But when the first magical attack in years puts their mother's life in danger, the girls must break the rules that have protected them to save her. Enlisting a brave servant boy and his plucky black kitten as their guides, they set off on an epic quest to the Twists-a forbidden place full of dark magic-to find the evil mage who cursed the queen. With a case of mistaken identity, a wickedly powerful exile out for vengeance, and time running out for their mother, the twins might just need to make their own magic to save the day. In the first book of this new series, author Elise Allen brings to life a fantastical world filled with high-stakes adventure, incredible twists, and all the spark and humor of sisterhood.