Two Bad Idea Comics, Only 146 Copies Of Each, At Baltimore Comic Con

Bad Idea Comics has decided to exhibit at Baltimore Comic-Con this weekend as This Is Not Bad Idea, at Booth #2013. Because, of course, they are fighting to Stop Bad Idea, so there is no way they can actually be at the show. Even though they are.

They will also have two exclusive-to-the-show variant covers for Escape From Wyoming #1 and Orc Island #1, above. Just a guess but I bet This Is Not Orc Island variant is the cover to the Escape From Wyoming #1 comic, and vice versa. And they also have the book's co-creators, Robert Venditti, and Joshua Dysart in cardboard standee form for selfie purposes. They state that the booth is an "experimental but revolutionary new type of self-sufficient booth that requires no physical presence by the publisher but still enables the fans to experience and interact…. The two figures at the booth that look like Venditti and Dysart are not flesh and blood. They are the latest in bleeding edge, fully-interfacable replica technology. Like those sweet holograms you see of Tupac at music festivals but physically there (still, please don't touch). Come see the space-age marvel we call 'cardboard standees!'"

To get on of the comic books, which will no doubt be flipped on eBay for $200 or more as usual, "come by booth 2013 at any time, grab a ticket and take a selfie with either standee. Post that selfie and tag @badideahello on Twitter or Instagram. Return to booth 2013 at one of the designated times (listed below) with your ticket because you have earned a copy of the THIS IS NOT ESCAPE FROM WYOMING #1 or THIS IS NOT ORC ISLAND #1. Do the whole thing again but take and post a selfie with the other standee (or do both to begin with and post twice) to earn both books. Be advised, you must have taken a selfie, posted it and tagged @badideahello to earn your comic."

To earn THIS IS NOT ESCAPE FROM WYOMING #1: Post a selfie with ESCAPE FROM WYOMING writer, Robert Venditti.

To earn THIS IS NOT ORC ISLAND #1: Post a selfie with ORC ISLAND writer, Joshua Dysart.

We will only have 146 copies of each book, in honor of the 146k worth of orders to the STOP BAD IDEA Kickstarter campaign. The comic book claiming times, once you have fulfilled your social media obligations, are below. My guess is that they will run out during Friday's session, making the rest of the times moot.

THIS IS NOT BAD IDEA Designated Comic Pick Up Times:

Friday 10/28 between 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Saturday 10/29 between 11:00am – noon

Saturday 10/29 between 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Sunday 10/30 between 10:30am – 11:30am

Sunday 10/30 between 2:00pm – 3:00pm