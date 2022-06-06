Two High Profile Graphic Novels Comic, Both Called Dreamer

Nia Nal, or Dreamer, is a superhero from the TV series Supergirl, played by Nicole Maines, based on, and shown as an ancestor of the DC Comics character Nura Nal or Dream Girl. The first transgender superhero on television, she is making her comic book debut in DC Pride 2022 tomorrow and Action Comics. Pride will also confirm that Dreamer will be getting a graphic novel of her own by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman.

They may want to check the title though. Because civil rights activist and American football player Colin Kaepernick's publishing company Kaepernick Publishing has partnered with Scholastic to release two graphic novels in 2023. The first, for middle-grade readers, is titled Dreamer, written by Ukrainian-Nigerian-Canadian hockey player and civil rights activist Akim "Dreamer" Aliu.

This honest, engrossing graphic memoir tells the story of professional athlete and activist Akim Aliu's incredible life as a hockey prodigy in Canada. Akim Aliu ― also known as "Dreamer" ― is a Ukrainian-Nigerian-Canadian professional hockey player whose career took him all around the world and who experienced systemic racism at every turn. Dreamer tells Akim's incredible story, from being the only Black child in his Ukrainian community, to his family struggling to make ends meet while living in Toronto, to confronting the racist violence he often experienced both on and off the ice. This is a gut-wrenching and riveting graphic novel memoir that reminds us to never stop dreaming, and is sure to inspire young readers everywhere.

The book will chart Aliu's life, from his early days with his family to his journey of becoming a competitive hockey player and battling discrimination on his rise to fame. Dreamer, written by Aliu with Greg Anderson Elysée and drawn by Karen De la Vega, will be released on the 7th of February, 2023.

Two graphic novels both called Dreamer published so close to one another? Which Dreamer will blink first?