Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: hot wheels, jaws, mattel

Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set

Mattel is back with an impressive and exclusive collection of collectibles for San Diego Comic Con 2025 like new Hot Wheels

Article Summary Mattel unveils a limited edition Hot Wheels Jaws set for SDCC 2025, celebrating the film's 50th anniversary.

The set features a detailed die-cast Orca boat with mini Chief Brody and a menacing die-cast great white shark.

Exclusive packaging includes retro 1970s graphics and a removable pop-up poster with iconic Jaws artwork and quotes.

Available July 24 for $32, this collectible is a must-have homage to Spielberg’s classic Jaws for fans and collectors.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Jaws, Mattel is bringing the iconic summer blockbuster to San Diego Comic Con 2025. A limited edition Hot Wheels exclusive inspired by Quint's fabled boat, the Orca, has arrived. This meticulously detailed 1:64 die‑cast captures the rustic charm and weathered look of the ship that dared to hunt the great white. The Orca is complete with a miniature version of Chief Brody on the back, as he puts chum in the water. Mattel was sure also to include a die-cast shark that can be displayed attacking the ship or chasing it.

Not only is a die-cast Jaws boat and shark included, but this San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusive has a window box with period-correct graphics. The outer flap even opens up to reveal a removable pop-up poster capturing an iconic quote and legendary artwork. This is a truly fun collectible to arrive for the 50th anniversary of Jaws, and only Hot Wheels could capture such magic. Priced at $32, this Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws arrives on July 24 at 12 PM EST on Mattel Creations and is the perfect homage to Spielberg's classic, celebrating the film that taught us all—you'll definitely need a bigger boat.

Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set (SDCC 2025)

"Hot Wheels celebrates the milestone 50th anniversary of the blockbuster film Jaws! We've authentically replicated a highly detailed die-cast version of the Orca complete with a mini-figure on the deck, and a die-cast shark that's about to attack. The packaging art masterfully recreates the 1970s style of that time, while the blister is sculpted and distortion printed to look like water. Want it on your display? You're Gonna Need a Bigger Shelf."

HOT WHEELS® 50th Anniversary Jaws™ Set

Dramatic diorama features the boat and shark encased in molded plastic waves

Comes with a die-cast replica of the Orca fishing boat from the film

Boat features a mini figure standing on the aft deck •

Also includes die-cast version of the shark launching himself at the boat

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!