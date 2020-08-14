Two Lots Of Bill And Ted – Thank FOC It's Friday, 14th August 2020

Thank FOC It's Friday. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

Hotline Miami Wildlife #1 is out from Behemoth Comics by Frederico Chemello, Maurizio Furini and Alberto Massaggia – grab a couple of copies for the shelf at least.

and – grab a couple of copies for the shelf at least. Bill And Ted Are Doomed by Evan Dorkin, Ed Solomon and Roger Langridge begins – this should be massive.

and begins – this should be massive. Snake Eyes: Deadgame #2 by Rob Liefeld is up – how did #1 do? Second print for #1 and a 1:10 cover for #2…

is up – how did #1 do? Second print for #1 and a 1:10 cover for #2… Star Wars Adventures gets a 2020 Annual

Ice Cream Man collects its digital Quarantine editions into a one-shot.

Empyre Aftermath: Avengers explored the relationship of Bill And Ted. No, the Marvel ones,

Empyre Fallout: Fantastic Four will deal with some much bigger changes to that family going forward.

Marvel launches their Rise Of Ultraman series.

What was Free Comic Book Day includes Enter The Incal, and Legend Of Zelda are up.

How did Vampyre The Masquerade #1 do? #2 is up.

The 2000AD Summer Sci-Fi Special is late – but available to the US, as well as Judge Dredd #418, #419, #420. #421 and #422 and all the March, May, June and July packs of 2000AD Weekly…

As it seems will the almost-abandoned Doctor Who Magazine #550, #551, #552, #553 and #554

While DC Comics through UCS, Lunar and Diamond UK has Detective Comics #1027 and the launches of two new villains, Snymar in Superman and Liar Liar in Wonder Woman…

