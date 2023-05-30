Two Moons Rise in Moon Knight #25: Danse Macabre C.O.T.D. usually stands for Catch Of The Day. What does it mean in the world of Moon Knight? No idea. But Jed MacKay has a 12-chapter story.

That seems to indicate the return of 8-Ball, a Sleepwalker villain, the Jackal being the Spider-Man villain with a propensity for cloning – could these be his "sons"? A new name, in Khali Nasser, and an old name in Ammut, the Egyptian God last seen in Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood's run on Moon Knight. And "Shortley" scrubbed out… What could this all mean? Thoughts in the comments… as Two Moons Rise.

MOON KNIGHT #25 DANSE MACABRE Written by Jed MacKay

ATTN: Tom Brevoort/Alessandro Cappuccio/ Alessandro Vitti/Partha Pratim CC: David Pepose

STORY: 70 pages/12 chapters

PROLOGUE 1 PROLOGUE 2 PART 1: HAUNTED HART ISLAND PART 2: THE LAST RIDE OF THE KARNAK COWBOYS INTERLUDE: THE MYRMIDON PART THREE: MIDNIGHT GUNFIGHT PART 4: DENTISTRY PART FIVE: GAUNTLET PART SIX: HIGHWAY ROBBERY PART SEVEN: DANSE MACABRE os yo,"" / so,"^".wt"tg ya"` t\f,t, EPILOGUE

MOON KNIGHT #25

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230717

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti (CA) Steve McNiven

MOON KNIGHT'S PAST AND PRESENT COLLIDE, LEADING INTO HIS FIRST EVENT SERIES!

The past comes back to bedevil Moon Knight as he pursues his latest enemy, someone once familiar and new. From grim New York nights to the blazing sun of Alexandria days, Moon Knight hunts for answers among the graves of Hart Island while haunted by the last mission of the Karnak Cowboys, a mercenary crew counting among its members Marc Spector, Jean-Paul Duchamp, Robert Plesko…and Layla El-Faouly. PLUS: A CLASSIC MOON KNIGHT STORY FROM THE PAST BY DOUG MOENCH AND BILL SIENKIEWICZ! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: $9.99

