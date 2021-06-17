Two Pieces Of Alex Ross Original Painted Comic Book Art At Auction

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork, such as these two pieces by Alex Ross, one from the Power Of Shazam, another from Uncle Sam, both fully painted and originally published by DC Comics. It is rare for one such piece to come up for auction; two pieces are even rarer. And the prices for each, well, I mean no one knows where they are going to end up. But expect houses to be remortgaged.

Alex Ross Shazam! Power of Hope Splash Page 30-31 Original Art (DC, 2000). Captain Marvel uses his super-abilities to grant kids' requests in this beautiful sequence from fan-favorite artist Alex Ross. A collage splash rendered in Ross' trademark realistic style of gouache over graphite, on heavy Bristol board with an oversized image area of 25.5" x 17.5". Tape abrasions in the margins and signed by Ross in the lower right image area. In Excellent condition. It will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Alex Ross Uncle Sam #2 Story Page 15 Original Art (DC, 1997). Uncle Sam recalls his time in the Union army facing down rebels. A poignant page by Alex Ross in his trademark hyper-realistic style. From the final issue of the book featuring the recognizable American icon. Gouache over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.25" x 18.5", matted and Plexiglas-front framed to 27.5" x 44". Presented with an 8" x 8.25" print with white paint of Uncle Sam gesturing to the viewer. Tape and residue in the left and bottom margins, and signed by Ross in the lower right image area. Light frame wear and overall in Excellent condition. It will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.