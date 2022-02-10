Two Weeks Worth Of DC Comics FOC On Sunday Thanks To Presidents Day

Due to the Presidents' Day holiday in the USA, two weeks' worth of DC Comics product will be on Final Order Cutoff (FOC) this Sunday, the 13th of February. As a result, no DC Comics titles will be up for FOC on the 20th of February, with a regular schedule resuming on the 27th of February. Here's the full list of DC Comics titles going to FOC this weekend, including two issues of Detective Comics and the Netflix covers for Sandman Vol 1 and 2. Thank FOC It's Friday will run tomorrow. Or the weekend. At some point, definitely. Traditionally FOC is the date when comic book retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #1

DETECTIVE COMICS #1056

DETECTIVE COMICS #1057

NAOMI SEASON 2 #1 (OF 6)

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #6 (OF 6)

WONDER WOMAN #785

FLASH #780

ROGUES #1 (OF 4)

CATWOMAN LONELY CITY #3 (OF 4)

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL TP

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS THE GREAT MXY-UP TP

GALAXY THE PRETTIEST STAR TP

BATGIRLS #4

BATMAN THE KNIGHT #3 (OF 10)

CATWOMAN #41

DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #6 (OF 6) (MR)

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #11

GREEN LANTERN #12

I AM BATMAN #7

JUSTICE LEAGUE #74

LOONEY TUNES #265

NIGHTWING #90

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #5 (OF 6)

ROBINS #5 (OF 6)

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #9

BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #12 (OF 12)

HUMAN TARGET #6 (OF 12)

JOKER #13

TITANS UNITED #7 (OF 7)

WONDER WOMAN EVOLUTION #5

DCEASED DEAD PLANET TP

DEATH AND RETURN OF SUPERMAN OMNIBUS HC (2022 EDITION)

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM TP VOL 01

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #6 TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS BANA-MIGHDALL TATTOO BAG OF 25

WONDER WOMAN #785 TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS ESQUECIDA TATTOO BAG OF 25

SANDMAN BOOK 01 TP (MR)

SANDMAN BOOK 02 TP (MR)

BATMAN ONE DARK KNIGHT #2 (OF 3) CVR A JOCK (MR)

CATWOMAN OF EAST END OMNIBUS HC

BLUE & GOLD #7

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES FIVE YEARS LATER OMNIBUS HC VOL 02

NEW GODS TP BOOK 02 ADVENT OF DARKNESS