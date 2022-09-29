Tyler Whitesides & Rebecca Syracuse's Food Fighters at Andrews McMeel

Food Fighters, a middle-grade graphic novel series by Tyler Whitesides and Rebecca Syracuse has been bought by Erinn Pascal at Andrews McMeel with the first book in the series, Food for Thought, to be published in the spring of 2025.

Food for Thought follows a boy who discovers an unexpected ability to control food with his mind, leading him to a secret society of crime-fighting foodies who come under threat by a rogue agent known only as the Big Cheese.

Rebecca Syracuse is an illustrator and children's book designer based in Brooklyn, New York. She received a BFA in illustration from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She tweeted "Are you hungry for more EPIC food-centric adventures? The secret's out — I'm illustrating a graphic novel!!!"

Tyler Whitesides. who lives in Northern Utah with his two sons, is the creator of the Janitors series. His agent Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary Agency, and Rebecca Syracuse's agent Natascha Morris at the Tobias Literary Agency represented the pair in the two-book deal.

Andrews McMeel Publishing, formerly Andrews, McMeel and Parker and Andrews and McMeel, publishes books, calendars, and related toys and is a part of Andrews McMeel Universal, and is the general publisher of books of comic strips produced by Andrews McMeel Syndication including The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes and FoxTrot as well as collections for some comic strips published by other syndicates.

The Tobias Literary Agency specializes in all Intellectual Property matters in the publishing industry, from the seed of an idea to the day a book hits the shelves and beyond. A full-service literary agency headquartered in New York City with satellite offices in Boston, Nashville, and Fort Worth, The Tobias Literary Agency represents established and debut authors.