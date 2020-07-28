UCS Comic Distributors Updates COD and Credit Card Fees.

UCS Comic Distributors is the comic book distribution company started by Midtown Comics to cover East Coast distribution of DC Comics after the publisher left Diamond Comic Distributors. You may have heard mention on Bleeding Cool over the last few months. Well, yhey have just updated their terms of service for retailers.

Launching a website option to report shortages, damages and overages directly on a retailer's invoice page, they state that all such must be reported within two days of the Tuesday release date of the product. So it is worth stepping up. They also reiterate that as of this week, the Final Order-Cut Off date will switch to Monday midnight to Sunday midnight – or Thursday midnight if there's a holiday weekend, such as the first week in September. Anyone receiving comics from UCS and is not resident in the USA might do well to find an American calendar.

A bigger change may be regarding payment. UCS has stated that starting from this week, all credit card orders made by comic book stores will have an additional 2% service fee added to the final charges – that's even if you use one of the DC credit cards pictured. While those who want to a cash-on-delivery payment system will instead receive a flat rate charge of $7.75 per order, in addition to shipping, excise and freight fees.

What the other direct market DC distributor Lunar Distribution will do, is yet unknown. But since there are a number of shops that can use both Lunar or UCS, may be this might be a point of difference for competition? The UK will continue to use Diamond Comic Distributors until the end of the year and then, well, who knows.

Still, at least you all got a free CGC comic book.