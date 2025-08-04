Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: capcom, Megaman X

Udon Studios To Publish Megaman X Ongoing Series

Udon Studios to publish Megaman X ongoing series by Daniel Arseneault and Hanzo Steinbach.

Udon Studios is to publish a new ongoing Megaman X comic book series later this year by Daniel Arseneault and Hanzo Steinbach. No solicitations yet, but this is what appeared in the back of the final issue of their recent event series. Daniel Arsenault wrote Megaman X: Timelines this year for Udon Studios, as well as Transformers: Timelines for Fun Publications ten years ago, and is a former staff member of the twice-yearly Canadian and American fan convention, TFcon. Hanzo Steinback created the critically-acclaimed graphic novel A Midnight Opera published by TokyoPop, and has drawn plenty of Street Fighter comics also published by Udon Studios, including the upcoming Swimsuit specials.

Mega Man X is a series of action-platform games released by Capcom, part of the Mega Man franchise, and first released in 1993. Set 100 years after the original games, the story follows X, the last creation of Dr. Light, whose free-willed programming and intelligence allow for countless other free-willed androids called reploids to be produced. When these reploids begin to go "Maverick" and start to rebel against the humans under the command of Sigma, X decides to make up for his creations by joining the Hunters.

Manga adaptations of Mega Man X were initially serialised in Kodansha's Comic BomBom. The character of X appeared in theBrazilian comic Novas Aventuras de Mega Man as Classic Mega Man and Roll's younger brother. The final issue of the Dreamwave comic included a short story with Mega Man X, but Dreamwave went bust before it became a series. Characters from Mega Man X appeared in the Archie Comics series. And now Udon Studios has launched a summer event featuring the character, styled as Megaman X, as part of a number of Capcom-licensed titles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!