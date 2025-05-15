Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Angel & Shang-Chi in Marvel's Ultimate August 2025 Solicits

Ultimate Angel and Shang-Chi debut in Marvel Comics' Ultimate August 2025 solicits and solicitations, just dropped.

Miles Morales faces the Maker’s Council and uncovers the dark secrets of an alternate universe.

Ultimates, Black Panther, Wolverine, and X-Men titles hit major turning points with shocking confrontations.

Harry Osborn returns as Green Goblin, while the X-Men confront Sinister in a climactic showdown.

Marvel Comics has dropped their August 2025 Ultimate solicits, with Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #3, Ultimate Black Panther #19, Ultimates #15, Ultimate Spider-Man #20, Ultimate Wolverine #8, and Ultimate X-Men #18. The Maker's Council meets Miles Morales in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, alongside the debut of Ultimate Angel and Ultimate Shang-Chi, the return of Harry Osborn, aka Green Goblin; and a major turning point for the Ultimate X-Men as their fight with Sinister comes to a shocking end.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #19

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 8/20

VIBRANIUM'S MYSTERIES AND THE BLACK PANTHER!

T'Challa leads a campaign against Adi and his associates, the monsters of Vibranium Incarnate! Meanwhile, his trusted confidants must protect Wakanda when the Vodu-Khan want to advance their own prophecies!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #20

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 8/27

MY DINNER WITH HARRY!

Harry Osborn lives! Peter and Mary Jane have another fateful dinner with Harry and Gwen…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #3 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 8/13

MILES' FIRST CONFRONTATION WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL!

Silver Samurai attacks interloper Miles Morales! Fortunately, a band of mutants calling themselves the X-Men come to his aid! What will Miles make of the dark history of this alternate universe now that he is faced with the reality of what the Maker has done?

ULTIMATES #15

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by VON RANDAL

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 8/13

THE MONK, THE DRAGON AND THE FIST: SHANG-CHI!

The Ultimates return to the site of their untimely deaths at the hands of the Hulk and encounter a young boy who has been starting his own insurgency!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #8

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 8/6

WOLVERINE VS. ULTIMATE ANGEL!

The Opposition infiltrates a facility holding a group of high-powered mutants! And Winter Soldier's handler has a sinister plot to destroy the Opposition once and for all…

ULTIMATE X-MEN #18

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 8/6

INSIDE THE ASTRAL PLANE! ARMOR'S SOUL IS ON THE LINE!

The Children of the Atom's sinister plot leads to the Astral Plane! The X-Men have journeyed there, but that's only the beginning! What horrors await in the climactic finale of the third story arc of ULTIMATE X-MEN?

