Ultimate X-Men #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Welcome to the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for last week, which sees Ultimate X-Men #3 top the charts, with Doom and Fall Of X
Article Summary
- Ultimate X-Men #3 takes the top spot in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List.
- Doom #1 and Fall Of X among Marvel titles in the top ranks.
- DC titles feature with House Of Brainiac crossovers making the list.
- Top Ten compiled from sales data across 100+ comic book stores.
Okay, yes, it's a bit late. Welcome to the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for last week, which sees Ultimate X-Men #3 top the charts, with Doom and Fall Of X from Marvel to follow. DC Comics places a couple of titles, both House Of Brainiac crossovers in the top ten, Image Comics gets both Redcoat and the Larry Hama GI Joe in the top ten, while fellow retro title Venom gets in there as well,
|No.
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1.
|Ultimate X-Men #3
|Marvel
|Peach Momoko
|Peach Momoko
|4.99
|100
|2
|Doom #1
|Marvel
|Jonathan Hickman
|Sanford Greene
|6.99
|94.7
|3
|X-Men Forever #4
|Marvel
|Kieron Gillen
|Luca Maresca
|3.99
|61.9
|4
|Action Comics #1065
|DC
|Joshua Williamson
|Rafa Sandoval
|4.99
|56.1
|5
|Redcoat #2
|Image
|Geoff Johns
|Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Brad Anderson
|3.99
|51.1
|6
|Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #1
|Marvel
|Justina Ireland
|Marcelo Ferreira
|4.99
|50.3
|7
|Green Lantern #11
|DC
|Jeremy Adams
|Xermanico, Kevin Maguire
|4.99
|43.0
|8
|Venom: Separation Anxiety #1
|Marvel
|David Michelinie
|Gerardo Sandoval
|4.99
|41.9
|9
|Miles Morales: Spider-Man #20
|Marvel
|Cody Ziglar
|Federico Vicentini
|3.99
|41.4
|10
|GI Joe A Real American Hero #306
|Image
|Larry Hama
|Paul Pelletier, Francesco Segala, Tony Kordos, Mooneyham
|3.99
|40.9
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors" are those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans, too. The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide – mostly North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores
