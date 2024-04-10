Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: peach momoko, ultimate x-men

Ultimate X-Men #2- Japanese Horror Teen Suicide Superpowers Spoilers

This is what we said about the first issue of Ultimate X-Men #1. "Of all the new Ultimate line of books, Ultimate X-Men is the greatest departure from what has been. Ultimate Spider-Man reframes the superhero story as one of a mid-life crisis rather than adolescent angst and Ultimate Black Panther as a political story of isolationist and colonial motivations. But they both fit within the expectations of the American superhero model. The original Ultimate X-Men was born in the light of Mark Millar's shock-jock work in comic books but generally sat alongside the other X-Men titles. This Ultimate X-Men is a whole new world, from Peach Momoko and Zack Davisson. And is uncompromisingly closer to their work in Demon Days, rewriting American Marvel Comics legends into storytelling traditions of East Asia. An in Ultimate X-Men #1, even as it acknowledges the rest of the Ultimate Universe…"

The change was a bit much for some. In response, Peach Momoko's partner and art manager, Yo Mutsu posted to Facebook, "Peach's Ultimate X-men issue one released few days ago. She has been working super hard. And the editors and Zack Davisson has been working hard with Peach's script and story and the tight deadline too. Peach is researching more about the X-Men to show respect (but also making sure she still has a unique idea). We are also actually having to do less traveling to shows because of the tight monthly deadlines. Been seeing a lot of positive feedback which we are relieved and making us confident. We also see some hate. (Which we understand and are cool about it too). Peach's art and story direction isn't for everyone. We understand. but it really questions me when we see people say "this isn't x-men". I didn't think a X-men book always needed the main popular characters. True, we don't have a big team… yet. it is only issue 1. we are in the process of building. We thought the theme of X-men was about young kids that are seen as outsiders trying to navigate life. (then builds up to all those drama and battles). We think we are on the right direction with the story and will be true to Peach's voice. It might be slow. It might not be super hero style battles. They might not be wearing suits. But they are mutants. And eventually, there will be a team. So hope everyone that read it (like it or not) give us a chance and enjoy a different vision of the x-men."

As well as following up, saying "Issue two of "Ultimate X-men" will debut Mei Igarashi a.k.a Maystorm. She is a Japanese schoolgirl that idolizes Storm."

And that's where we are now. With Hisako Ichiki, Armor of this world, making a new friend. Who she proceeds to take with her on her journey of horror and teen suicide.



And maybe, just maybe, has Mei Igarashi inspire Hisako Ichiki to be a bit more pro-active than the reactive nature of last month's issue.

It certainly seems to have worked.

And it appears that, yes, we may have a new version of the Shadow King as well.

Two young mutants, up to high school jinks and capers, surrounded by a Japanese horror show. Hey, some people wanted Marvel to be more like manga, right?

But it also reminds me quite a lot of British girls comics like Misty, and the depths of despair that they plumbed, lightened by friendship. Just with more splash pages.,..

And we're off… as the body count around them gets higher and higher.

ULTIMATE X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240609

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE ULTIMATE X-MEN GO BACK TO SCHOOL! High school, that is! It's a new school year for Hisako as she tries to get a grasp on her new powers… Where she meets a cool, white-haired punk girl named Mei (A.K.A. Maystorm), who understands all too well the challenge Hisako faces. And they team up to embark on a creepy adventure to learn who is behind the creepy shadow that has been haunting – and taunting – them! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

