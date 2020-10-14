Unboxing Marvel: The Bronze Age 1970–1980 From The Folio Society

Concluding their Marvel Ages trilogy from The Folio Society, Marvel: The Bronze Age 1970–1980 curated by Roy Thomas, with an introduction by Chris Claremont includes landmark tales of Spider-Man, Hulk, Luke Cage, Captain America, X-Men, Iron Man and The Eternals. Ian Jepson provides a yellow cover design ravaged by Wolverine's claws, while a mosaic of panels by Julian Totino Tedesco wrap around the endpapers and presentation box.

Tedesco also provides an exclusive art print featuring an assembly of Bronze Age Marvel Super Heroes. This collection features what Folio Society call their most ambitious facsimile comic yet: a 68-page scale reproduction of Giant-Size X-Men #1, first published in 1975, by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, recently recreated with a gallery of artists, and the direct inspiration for the current Jonathan Hickman X-Men books.

Oh and look, they sent me a copy…

Inside its pages, the book recreates the comics Luke Cage: Hero for Hire #1, The Eternals #1, X-Men #137 (The Death Of Jean Grey), Iron Man #128 (Demon In A Bottle), The Incredible Hulk #181 (first Wolverine), Amazing Spider-Man #121 (The Night Gwen Stacy Died), Amazing Spider-Man #96, The Avengers #93, Jungle Action #6, Captain America #176, Giant-Sized Man-Thing #4 (First Howard The Duck). It's basically mainlining seventies Marvel in one massive hit.

Bound in screen printed and metallic foil blocked cloth with lettering by Ian Jepson. Set in Miller Text with Benton as display. 304 pages printed in full colour throughout.

Endpapers printed with a design by Julian Totino Tedesco. Ribbon marker. Coloured page edges. 131/4˝ x 91/4˝ .

Presentation Box: Bound and lined in printed and silver laminated paper with a design by Julian Totino Tedesco,

Facsimile Comic: 64 pages with four-page cover. 10˝ x 6V2˝. Exclusive Print: Illustration by Julian Totino Tedesco printed in full colour on Natural Evolution White 280gsm paper. 10˝ x 6V2˝ UK £150.00 US $225.00 Can $295.00 Aus $295.00

The Folio Society production of Marvel: The Bronze Age 1970 – 1980, with introduction by Roy Thomas, preface by Chris Claremont, and original artwork by Julian Totino Tedesco and Ian Jepson, is available exclusively from www.FolioSociety.com