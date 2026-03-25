Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man

Uncle Ben And Pa Kent In Today's Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Tears in the rain, with Uncle Ben and Pa Kent in Today's Superman/Spider-Man by Absolute creators, Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval (Spoilers)

Article Summary Uncle Ben Parker meets Pa Kent in a moving Superman/Spider-Man crossover by Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval

The story explores an emotional flashback where Ben Parker and Jonathan Kent bond during a Kansas thunderstorm

Peter Parker and Clark Kent reflect on the fathers who shaped them, facing a bridge they can never cross

DC Marvel Superman Spider-Man #1 features this touching tale among eight original crossover stories

This may be the greatest comic book crossover you never knew you wanted, as Uncle Ben Parker and Jonathan "Pa" Kent meet, somewhere in a storm, somewhere in Kansas, as Spider-Man and Superman talk about their respective adoptive fathers, in today's Superman/Spider-Man and a story by Absolute creators, Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval.

And while we see the story of when the two met…

… it is one denied both Peter Parker and Clark Kent. There is a bridge between us, but one they can never cross. Sad/happy simultaneously, right? Any tears, lost in the rain… DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 by everyone, is published by DC Comics today.

JONATHAN KENT & BEN PARKER "THE BRIDGE"

JEFF LEMIRE writer

RAFA SANDOVAL artist

ULISES ARREOLA colorist

BECCA CAREY letterer

"delivering a heartfelt flashback centred on Pa Kent and Uncle Ben." It's called The Bridge, set sometime in Kansas, when Ben Parker broke down in his truck during a thunderstorm after the bridge had been washed away, and was rescued by Jonathan Kent, who then had to rescue others…

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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