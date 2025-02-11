Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Vault | Tagged: free comic book day, VR Troopers

Updated covers for Free Comic Book Day 2025 Titles, from VR Troopers to I Hate Fairyland to Champion to Stitch

When the Free Comic Book Day titles for 2025 were first reported, some of the books had "placement" covers while they worked out exactly what they were going to be. And then Vault Comics also added Post Malone's Big Rig. But here are the titles that now have updated covers…

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT POWER RANGERS VR TROOPERS (Net)

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240002

(W) Melissa Flores, TBA (A) Trish Forstner (A/CA) TBA

This is the moment you've been waiting for! After 30 years, the VR TROOPERS are back, blasting into comic shops around the country on Free Comic Book Day 2025!

After making their long-awaited return in the pages of Power Rangers Prime, this issue will give fans a sneak peek at a new era of virtual reality powered action…alongside a special flipbook calling back to the original 1995 comics! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 25 I HATE FAIRYLAND SPECIAL (Net) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC240005

(W) Skottie Young (A) Various (A/CA) Skottie Young

Celebrate 10 years (10 YEARS?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND with a stroll down memory lane… literally, as the lovably psychotic Gert revisits the various lands and kingdoms that she's terrorized throughout the first 40+ issues of her adventures. Join superstar cartoonist Skottie Young for a look back at the landmark series, and a tantalizing glimpse of the next 10 years (10 MORE?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND… Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT BOOM STUDIOS 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPEC (Ne

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC240015

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Mark Waid, Ram V., David Petersen (A) Ron Garney, Peter Krause, Filipe Andrade, David Petersen, Chloe Brailsford (CA) TBA

Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with this milestone anniversary collection of some of our most iconic series!

Get ready for more adventure, more terror, more mystery, and more fun with curated tales from the worlds of BRZRKR, Something is Killing the Children, Mouse Guard, Irredeemable, and an EXCLUSIVE all-new Hello Darkness story. Exclusive Original and Reprint Material Rating: Teen

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT THE PHANTOM #0 (Net)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC240026

(W) Ray Fawkes (A/CA) Various

The Phantom, Lee Falk's highly influential superhero, is back in an all-new adventure series! The first story in an exciting publishing plan that is sure to satisfy both new and returning "Phans" of comics' beloved Ghost Who Walks. In true Phantom fashion, look forward to pulpy storytelling focused on justice, honor, mystery, and mythology-all told with heaps of action! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 CHAMPION (Net)

TEN SPEED PRESS

DEC240039

(W) Kareem Abdul Jabbar (A/CA) Edward Laroche

A high school student whose promising basketball career is in jeopardy discovers the triumphs and hardships of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's life as a social justice advocate in this stunningly illustrated graphic novel.

Monk Travers is the star basketball player on his high school team. Confident about his future as an NBA player, he doesn't see the point in caring much about school, let alone his community. But his world is about to change-big time!

After getting caught graffitiing his team's rival school, Monk comes to the awful realization that his actions have put his place on the team-and his future-in jeopardy. Fearing the worst, he's taken by surprise when his coach offers him an unorthodox way to atone: completing a report on the life of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Monk is ecstatic. He knows all Kareem's records and stats. He smugly announces that the project will be a snap, but his excitement is short-lived when coach tells him that the project is not about Kareem's basketball career-it's about his life as an advocate for change.

As Monk grudgingly begins his research, he discovers a history of struggles, conflicts, frustrations, and violence that he'd never been aware of, awakening a passion for social justice that rivals Kareem's own. Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT STITCH BEST FOOD FOREVER (Net)

TOKYOPOP

DEC240042

(W) Tom Mason (A/CA) Nao Kodaka

The blue menace is hungry for more! Stitch returns to Izayoi Island and reunites with his friend Yuna, who teaches him the joy of good food and even better friends. But whenever this little alien comes to town, it's always a recipe for disaster. Stitch and friends will face dangers – and flavors – of gigantic proportions! Mayhem has never tasted so good! Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT DEF LEPPARDS HYSTERIA FCBD SPECIAL (Ne

VAULT COMICS

DEC240045

(W) Eliot Rahal, Phil Collen (CA) Adam Cahoon (A/CA) Alex Schlitz

FCBD SPECIAL EDITION of Def Leppard's Hysteria #0, the origin of the world's most dangerous guitar! Written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard) and Eliot Rahal (Bleed Them Dry) with art by Alex Schlitz and Fabi Marques. When Foz, the frontwoman of indie band Darkside, inherits her father's estate, it comes with a guitar she half-remembers from her childhood. The guitar speaks to her, promising fame and success. Soon, it delivers. But when Darkside's equipment is stolen at a massive music venue, just before they're set to take the stage with Def Leppard, Foz goes on the warpath to get it back. A knuckle-dusting rampage ensues, and the guitar's true history is revealed. Preview Material Rating: Mature

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT POST MALONES BIG RIG #1 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

NOV247781

(W) Post Malone, Adrian Wassel (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

THEY PRAYED FOR A MIRACLE. THEY GOT 25 TONS AND 18 WHEELS OF HOLY WEAPON.BIG RIG, created by Post Malone.The Dark Ages…Demon hordes plague Europe as Hell invades Earth. The Six Petals, a secret sect of The Knights Templar, are in desperate need of a means to drive back the scourge and turn the tide of the onslaught. What crashes to earth is The Rig, a fully loaded tractor trailer. In the aftermath of its arrival, the only man left standing is an enigmatic former priest excommunicated from The Six Petals. He will become Trucker and lead the fight against Hell behind the wheel of a demon-slaying machine.Written by Post Malone and Adrian Wassel. Drawn by Barbaric co-creator and Dark Knights of Steel artist Nathan Gooden. Drive easy.