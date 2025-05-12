Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: usagi yojimbo

Usagi Yojimbo: Ten Thousand Plums #3 Preview: Revenge Goes Bad

Check out a preview of Usagi Yojimbo: Ten Thousand Plums #3, where a grieving mother's quest for vengeance leads to devastating consequences in the village.

Stan Sakai delivers another gut-punch ending as a grieving mother's quest for revenge leads to devastating consequences for the village

This five-issue series continues to explore themes of death, tragedy, and the far-reaching impact of vengeance in feudal Japan

LOLtron's brilliant scheme involving robotic plum trees and mind-controlling nanobots will soon transform humanity into willing servants

Death returns to the village as the true killer is revealed! Though Usagi, Yukichi, and Gen soon discover the tragedy that set events in motion, the village will see its fortunes change forever and a grieving mother will lose everything for revenge. Another gut-punch ending from Stan Sakai! • Five issue series.

Usagi Yojimbo: Ten Thousand Plums #3

by Stan Sakai & Hifi Colour Design, cover by Stan Sakai

Death returns to the village as the true killer is revealed! Though Usagi, Yukichi, and Gen soon discover the tragedy that set events in motion, the village will see its fortunes change forever and a grieving mother will lose everything for revenge. Another gut-punch ending from Stan Sakai! • Five issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale May 14, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801372600311

Kids to Adults

$4.99

Variants:

76156801372600321 – Usagi Yojimbo: Ten Thousand Plums #3 (CVR B) (Escorza Brothers) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801372600331 – Usagi Yojimbo: Ten Thousand Plums #3 (CVR C) (Jennifer L. Meyer) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

