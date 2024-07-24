Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: Alien Books, resurgence, shadowman

Valiant Comics/Alien Books October 2024 Solicits… With Shadowman

Bleeding Cool told you that Valiant was relaunching Shadowman with two titles in their October 2024 solicits both written by AJ Ampadu.

Now we have all of Valiant's solicits for the month as well as their parent publisher Alien Books, who are launching the manga Kinryo Rock by Kazuto Okina, Naoto Tsushima and Z-ONE.

SHADOWMAN & PUNK MAMBO: TALES FROM THE DEADSIDE #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by AJ Ampadu (Ninjak vs. Roku), this supernatural adventure explores the darkest corners of the Valiant Universe. Shadowman and the Deadside take center stage in three weird and wild stories. Doctor Mirage and Punk Mambo embark on a fatal road trip through hell, wrapping up events from the Valentine's Day issue. Hell's a-poppin' in this must-read adventure!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sebastian Cabrol, Zulema Scotto Lavina, Jules Mamone

Main Cover: Nobi

Variant Covers: Damian Connelly MONSTER Variant (B), Leo Lujan (C), Nobi VIRGIN (D), Damian Connelly VIRGIN (E), Leo Lujan VIRGIN (F)

On Sale Date: 10/9/24

Rated T+

32-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS #1 (of 4)

A RESURGENCE TIE-IN! The best hero in horror is back! Shadowman plays a critical role in the Resurgence event as he confronts the dark forces threatening to fracture reality.

From the creative mind of AJ Ampadu (Ninjak vs. Roku) and artist Sergio Monjes (Black, White & Bloodshot), something wicked comes this way as Jack and his allies are assaulted by a new creature — a fearsome Magpie. This can only mean one thing: Master Darque has returned, and no one is safe!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes

Main Cover: Agustin Alessio

Variant Covers: Diego Greco MONSTER Variant (B), Guillermo Fajardo (C), Agustin Allesio VIRGIN (D), Diego Greco VIRGIN (E), Guillermo Fajardo (F)

On Sale Date: 10/9/24

Rated T+

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE #2 (of 4)

Valiant mainstay Fred Van Lente (ARCHER & ARMSTRONG, ETERNAL WARRIOR) and rising star AJ Ampadu (NINJAK VS. ROKU, SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS) jump on board the can't-miss crossover event of the decade as the RESURGENCE continues!

Dr. Silk's utopian vision shatters reality with Master Darque's dark magic, unleashing global chaos. Valiant's heroes — X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Eternal Warrior, Ninjak, Rai, and Faith—face unprecedented threats as battle lines are drawn—the dead rise to join the fight. Livewire learns of [SPOILER]'s return, Eternal Warrior takes sides, Bloodshot is outed as a traitor, and Ivar makes a crucial discovery. The universe trembles as alliances shift and the battle for survival intensifies!

Script: Fred Van Lente, AJ Ampadu

Art: Guillermo Fajardo

Main Cover: Nico Di Mattia (A)

Variant Covers: Sebastian Cabrol MONSTER Variant (B), Agustin Alessio (C), Nico Di Mattia VIRGIN (D), Sebastian Cabrol VIRGIN (E), Agustin Alessio (F)

Incentive Covers: Mico Suayan Wraparound (1:25), Guillermo Fajardo VIRGIN (1:40), Mico Suayan B&W VIRGIN (1:50)

On Sale Date: 9/18/24

Rated T+

24-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

BLACK, WHITE & BLOODSHOT #2 (of 4)

Return to the world of Bloodshot in the thrilling second installment of the Black, White, and Blood anthology! The co-creator of Bloodshot, Kevin VanHook, returns! Fernando Dagnino and Timmy Heague deliver new and brutal challenges that push Bloodshot to his limits. Each tale delves deep into Bloodshot's psyche, exploring themes of loyalty, revenge, and the line between hero and villain in stark black, white, and blood-red shades. Featuring stunning artwork by Kevin VanHook, Fernando Dagnino, and Sergio Monjes, this issue is a must-read for fans of intense superhero action!

Script: Kevin VanHook, Fernando Dagnino, Timmy Heague

Art: Kevin VanHook, Fernando Dagnino, Sergio Monjes

Main Cover: Mirka Andolfo (A)

Variant Covers: Rodrigo Rocha (B), Tim Seeley (C), Rodrigo Rocha VIRGIN (D), Tim Seeley VIRGIN (E)

Incentive Covers: Mirka Andolfo VIRGIN 1:10 (F)

On Sale Date: 10/30/24

Rated T+

32-page, color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ETERNAL WARRIOR: RESURGENCE #1 (ONE-SHOT)

A RESURGENCE TIE-IN! Discover why Gilad is the Fist and the Steel, eternally called to serve by the Geomancer's side. This one-shot unveils the origin of a formidable new adversary, The Kaggen. As the Resurgence event unfolds, chaos and danger loom over all.

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Alvaro Papagianni

Main Cover: Guillermo Fajardo

Variant Cover: Julio Azamor MONSTER Variant (B), Fernando Baldo (C), Guillermo Fajardo VIRGIN (D), Julio Azamor VIRGIN (E), Fernando Baldo VIRGIN (F)

On Sale Date: 10/16/24

Rated T+

32-page, full color comic

$5.99 U.S.

VALIANT UNIVERSE HERO ORIGINS HARBINGER TP

HARBINGER immerses you in a world where the Renegades, super-powered teens, defy the law and confront their complex realities. These outcasts, led by psionic Peter Stanchek, evade authorities while traversing the country. Their quest transcends mere escape; united, they confront the Harbinger Foundation and its enigmatic leader, Toyo Harada. Joining forces with other troubled, influential youths, they aim to dismantle Harada's empire.

This series offers new readers a dynamic, fresh perspective on the superhero narrative. It contains the first appearances of the Renegades, Toyo Harada, Faith, and many other Valiant Universe characters! Joshua Dysart (Swamp Thing) masterfully wrote the series, which features the artistic talents of Khari Evans (Thor), Barry Kitson (The Adventures of Superman), and Lee Garbett (Batgirl).

Collects: Harbinger #0-14, Harbinger Wars #1-4.

Script: Joshua Dysart

Art: Khari Evans, Barry Kitson, Lee Garbett

Main Cover: Andrew Robinson

On Sale Date: 10/02/24

Rated T+

Trim Size: 6.625 x 10.25 inches

468-page trade paperback

9781962201308

$24.99 U.S.

VALIANT UNIVERSE HERO ORIGINS THE VALIANT TP

Explore the Valiant Universe in THE VALIANT, a captivating series ideal for new readers. The Eternal Warrior has protected the Earth for more than 10,000 years. A master of countless weapons and long-forgotten martial arts, he is guided by the Geomancers – those who speak for the Earth. During his long watch, the Eternal Warrior has failed three times. Each time, a Geomancer was killed, and a new dark age began. Each time, he was unable to stop The Immortal Enemy, a horror that appears differently each time it arrives…and whose seemingly sole purpose is to bring disorder and darkness to the world. But this time the Eternal Warrior has a force greater than any single warrior. This time, he has…THE VALIANT.

Contains the critically acclaimed event and the life-changing consequences for Bloodshot! From New York Times best-selling writers Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), and Eisner Award winning artist Paolo Rivera (Daredevil).

Collects: The Valiant #1-4, Bloodshot Reborn #1-9

Script: Jeff Lemire, Matt Kindt

Art: Paolo Rivera

Main Cover: Paolo Rivera

On Sale Date: 10/16/24

Rated T+

Trim Size: 6.625 x 10.25 inches

280-page trade paperback

​​9781962201407

$24.99 U.S.

Alien Books

DAMAGED PEOPLE #3 (OF 5)

EPISODE 3: A sonnet for a cemetery vampire

Dylan is a poet who drinks and writes in a cemetery every night. Iris is a vampire incapable of biting humans who feeds on animal blood and lives in that same cemetery hidden in the shadows. Their paths cross, and they fall in love, but everything changes when Dylan asks Iris to turn him into a vampire.

Script / Art / Covers: Damian Connelly

On Sale Date: 10/16/24

24-page, color comic

For Mature Readers

$4.99 U.S.

KINRYO ROCK – CODE: AMRITA VOL. 1 (OF 3)

Vampires and drugs?! What is the mysterious "Amrita"?

Five years ago, the world recognized the existence of vampires. Now, out of the shadows, vampires can live among us and share the world… at least within the six sanctioned districts.

If a new society is to be born, it must first break a world. And for this transition to be orderly, there are humans and vampires ready to take care of any "irregularities"… with the power of rock & roll!

Script: Kazuto Okina, Naoto Tsushima

Art: Z-ONE

Cover: Z-ONE

Final Order Cut-Off: 8/12/24

On Sale Date: 9/11/24

For Mature Readers

5"x 7.5" trade paperback with jacket

224-page, black & white manga

$12.99 U.S.

