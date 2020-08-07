Valiant Entertainment Manhattan Offices Closed Permanently

Valiant Entertainment was one of the first comic book publishers to go into lockdown and work from home, to tell creators to stop work, and to make some staff members redundant. They have also been slower than most to emerge from lockdown as well, with no new comic books solicited in October, only collections and a couple of rescheduled titles.

It has now emerged that they have chosen to permanently close and vacate their New York offices. Their lease was surrendered on June 25th. While a number of publishers that closed their offices have been returning them to some degree or other, it appears that Valiant will not have that option.

VP of Sales & Marketing Matthew Klein told Bleeding Cool "Everyone at Valiant has been working remotely since the pandemic started in March. Keeping Valiant employees safe during this time is more important than anything else, so they will continue to work remotely for the foreseeable future. Thanks!"

Valiant maintained offices in Manhattan at 350 7th Avenue, and they still list this street address in their official contact information. It's not been their only address since the Valiant revival of 2012, when they were based at 424 W. 33rd Street. Valiant moved to this building in 2016. This is the vacated Suite 300 on the third floor, currently available for viewing by interested parties.

Built by Alex A. Bernstein, 350 7th Avenue was intended to be a creative environment. Best known for hosting designers, it also also housed the studio of a famous opera singer who taught there by day and sang at the Met at night.

Valiant Comics was founded in 1989 by former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Jim Shooter along with lawyer and businessman Steven Massarsky. In 1994, the company was sold to Acclaim Entertainment. After Acclaim declared bankruptcy in 2004, the company was restarted as part of Valiant Entertainment by entrepreneurs Dinesh Shamdasani and Jason Kothari in 2005. After receiving Chinese investment, Valiant was acquired by Dan Mintz' DMG Entertainment in 2018.