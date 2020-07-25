Valiant Entertainment Only Has One TPB in October 2020 Solicits.

Valiant Entertainment looks like it may have a pause coming in the schedules, with only one item listed in their October 2020 schedules, the collection of Doctor Tomorrow by Alejandro Arbona and Jim Towe. Recently Ninjak was teased as returning in 2021, and Bleeding Cool looked at something that was appearing to look like both Solar Man Of The Atom and a new Unity event, but it looks like Valiant may be returning to publication at a slower pace.

DOCTOR TOMORROW TP

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG201702

(W) Alejandro Arbona (A) Jim Towe (CA) Stacey Lee

Meet your future!

Teenage hothead and star athlete Bart Simms is about to come face to face with the Valiant Universe's greatest hero… himself! Will Bart and Doctor Tomorrow be able to save the Valiant Universe from a new and unstoppable menace?

It's the can't miss superhero adventure of the year from rising star writer Alejandro Arbona (Love Is Love) and awe-inspiring artist Jim Towe (Spider-Man/Deadpool)!

Collecting DOCTOR TOMORROW #1-5. In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $14.99

Valiant was founded in 1989 by former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Jim Shooter and lawyer and businessman Steven Massarsky. In 1994, the company was sold to Acclaim Entertainment. After Acclaim declared bankruptcy in 2004, the company was restarted as part of Valiant Entertainment by entrepreneurs Dinesh Shamdasani and Jason Kothari in 2005. It was then bought by either the Chinese investment firm or LA-based media firm DMG Entertainment in 2018, depending on which of their press releases you read at the time. Valiant was one of the first comic book publishers to close, furlough staff, make redundancies and put comic books on pause during the global shutdown, just as the Bloodshot movie starring Vin Diesel was hitting cinemas, which did not have the box office impact that the publisher was anticipating.