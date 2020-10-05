Valiant Entertainment Tease Big Announcements Today

The last few days has seen Valiant Entertainment counting down to something being announced today. Well Valiant Entertainment's Twitter feed just pushed out the following tease for what is to be a PR-arranged article and announcement at The Hollywood Reporter, probably with Graeme McMillan. They tweeted out the following images with the message

Today. @THR Are you ready? #stayvaliant #announcement #comics

Here are those teases…

Harbinger? They do mention hope… but who is being so mean?

Psidiots – very Harbinger.

Bloodshot?

H.A.R.D. Corps?

Well…. that does sound rather Solar, Man Of The Atom. It is based on the description, "brighter than a thousand suns", based on the verse from the Bhagavad Gita that J. Robert Oppenheimer is said to have recalled at the Trinity nuclear test.

Might it have anything to do with the Valiant Free Comic Book Day tease we ran – and everyone else seemed to ignore?

That had Harbinger, Savage, Ninjak and a new Faith series. But also, on the back inside cover page with this image, with the phrase 'The Universe Is Not Absolute'.

The original phrase for the original Valiant Entertainment crossover, planned from the very beginning of the comic book publishing line, was 'Time Is Not Absolute'. But the imagery had a certain Solar Man Of The Atom look to it all. Dynamite no longer has the publishing rights to Solar Man Of The Atom, or Magnus Robot Fighter for that matter.

Keep watching the Hollywood Reporter feed, I guess. I'm sure you do anyway.