Valiant October 2025 Solicits – Bloodshot, X-O, Shadowman & Harbinger

Valiant has dropped its October 2025 solicits for more Valiant Beyond reworkings of Bloodshot, X-O Manowar, Shadowman and Harbinger...

Article Summary Valiant reveals October 2025 comics lineup with new arcs for Bloodshot, X-O Manowar, Shadowman, and Harbinger

Bloodshot faces vampire Yakuza and Japanese folklore demons in the epic “Bleeding Sons” arc conclusion

Shadowman and Detective Alyssa Myles battle the sinister Twist in a supernatural, action-packed finale

Harbinger introduces CiCi as she confronts the deadly Black Sheep in Foundation City’s psiot unrest

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #3 (of 3)

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO OUR FIRST STORY ARC, BLEEDING SONS!

Bloodshot's mission was to follow the trail of BS, a dangerous new drug unleashed on the streets of Japan. Now, as he finds himself trapped in the ruthless scheme of a dastardly new villain, Bloodshot encounters a woman whose tragic story deeply affects him… has the mission changed?

PLUS: As if vampire gang members weren't bad enough, Bloodshot uncovers the true plans of the vampiric Yakuza leader and comes face-to-face with demons from Japanese folklore! It's up to Bloodshot to keep things contained and prevent this new danger from threatening the rest of the world!

Rising star writer Mauro Mantella and artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa bring Bloodshot's first mission in Japan to an end in this must-read issue!

Script: Mauro Mantella

Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa

Main Cover: Andrea Broccardo (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Federico Mele (B), Agustin Alessio (C), Andrea Broccardo (D – Full Art), Federico Mele (E- Full Art), Agustin Alessio (F – Full Art)

Final Order Cut-Off: 9/15/2025

On Sale Date: 10/22/25

Rated Mature

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #3 (of 3)

THE HEART-STOPPING CONCLUSION TO OUR FIRST ARC!

The evil force known as Twist continues his killing spree and The Shadowman and Detective Alyssa Myles are the only ones capable of putting a stop to it. But to get it done, they'll need to come up with the perfect plan…This one's got all the action, intrigue, and supernatural storytelling that you'd want out of a Shadowman comic from the fan favorite team of AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes!

Script: AJ Ampadu

Art: Sergio Monjes, Jon Amarillo

Main Cover: Damian Connelly (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Sebastian Cabrol (B), Momoshouu (C), Damian Connelly (D – Full Art), Sebastian Cabrol (E – Full Art), Momoshouu (F – Full Art)

FOC: 9/29/25

On Sale Date: 11/05/25

Rated Mature

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #2 (of 4)

THE PILLAR OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE RETURNS!

For two thousand years, Aric of Dacia was at war in the stars. Now, with lifetimes of battle under his belt, Aric is back on Earth and hunting to reclaim the one prize that's long eluded him… his honor! The Earth Aric finds is an untamed, mutated wasteland pocked with shining utopias that rise above the nuclear frontier. Danger waits beyond every rock and horizon, it's the perfect spot for Aric to prove himself to be the inspiration for his quest… the ethereal being resting within Aric's stellar armor. It's this woman who's traveled with Aric for millennia, and it's this woman who's challenged him to rediscover his honor.

Dig into this explosive apocalyptic barbarian epic from writer Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man 2099, Batman/The Shadow) and artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE)!

Follow monthly—don't miss the badassery and blood!

Script: Steve Orlando

Art: Guillermo Fajardo

Main Cover: Agustin Alessio (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Filippo Curzi (B), Huron (C), Agustin Alessio (D – Full Art), Filippo Curzi (E – Full Art), Huron (F – Full Art)

Final Order Cut-Off: 9/22/2025

On Sale Date: 10/29/25

Rated Mature

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #2 (of 3)

ALL-NEW HARBINGER WITH "MR.VALIANT" FRED VAN LENTE AND ARTIST ERIK TAMAYO KICKS INTO HIGH GEAR!

After the shocking events of the first issue, newly-minted Academy Zero graduate CiCi arrives for her first mission with the Harbinger team only to find them battered and bloody!

It's up to her to stand alone against Black Sheep, the raging anti-psiot terrorist who wants to tear the lid off the "utopia" of Foundation City — no matter how many people they have to kill to do it!

Welcome to the All-New Harbingers, CiCi, hope you survive the experience!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Erik Tamayo

Main Cover: Filippo Curzi (A – Reg)

Variant Covers: Richard Ortiz (B), Federica Croci (C), Filippo Curzi (D – Full Art), Richard Ortiz (E- Full Art), Federica Croci (F – Full Art)

Final Order Cut-Off: 9/15/2025

On Sale Date: 10/22/25

Rated T+

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

