Vampire Slayer #3 Preview: Honesty Not the Best Policy?

Giles and Willow lash out at Xander when he suggests they tell the truth in this preview of Vampire Slayer #3, in stores Wednesday. Well, you know how the old saying goes: honesty is never the best policy. Check out the preview below.

VAMPIRE SLAYER #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220623

APR220624 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #3 CVR B BLOOD RED FOIL STAMP VAR – $5.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

Xander is fed up with Giles and Willow for being such a drag! But while they sort their mistakes out, Xander soon finds himself alone and under attack by a creature that proves too much for him. That is, until an unexpected would-be foe comes to his rescue, leading to a deal that could work out very well for the both of them…

In Shops: 6/29/2022

SRP: $4.99

