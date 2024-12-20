Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: thundercats, vampirella
Vampirella #1 & ThunderCats: Lost #1 in Dynamite March 2025 Solicits
Vampirella #1 and ThunderCats: Lost #1 launch in Dynamite's March 2025 solicits as well as the Space Ghost/Jonny Quest crossover, Space Quest
THUNDERCATS LOST #1 CVR A MASSAFERA
DYNAMITE
(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Felipe Massafera
After being shot down in the middle of a war zone, five Thunderan warriors are fighting for their lives. Together they face a horde of heavily armored soldiers, and the team's only hope is to somehow break through their lines to reach the wreckage of their ship.
Such overwhelming odds will strain their abilities to the absolute limit. But even if Pumyra, Lynx-0, Shen, Ligon, and their hammer-wielding commander Bengali make it out alive, will they still be able to complete their mission? And even more important: who is the mysterious antagonist who is hunting them and what is his connection to the Book of Omens?
Author ED BRISSON and artist RAPHA LOBOSCO, the celebrated creative team behind ThunderCats: Apex, present a never-before-seen side of the ThunderCats universe in ThunderCats: Lost #1 featuring extravagantly intriguing covers from an all-star roster of talent, including FELIPE MASSAFERA, CLAYTON HENRY, DECLAN SHALVEY, MARK BAGLEY, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
VAMPIRELLA (2025) #1 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE
(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo
The team of Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz returns as "The Long Night" begins! Vampirella's infant son, stolen by her evil twin Draculina, has finally been returned to her. But Vampi does not know the baby, has not bonded with him and, lost and alone, begins spiraling into postpartum depression.
A mysterious figure named Cicero arrives, claiming to be Vampirella's infant son somehow transported 40+ years back from a dark future wherein Vampirella, consumed by bitterness, has become The Witch of Ashthorne, a ruthless matriarch responsible for a nuclear holocaust.
Having finally rescued her baby from Draculina, Cicero begs Vampirella, for his sake and the sake of the world, to give the infant back.
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #1 CVR A SPEARS
DYNAMITE
(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Mark Spears
At last, the meeting the cosmos demanded! The Quest Family is legendary for how far they'll go in the spirit of exploration and discovery, but now they're headed for outer space! Jonny and the gang are brought in to investigate a mysterious potentially alien spacecraft being held at Area 51. And where there's a spaceship there's bound to be aliens, right? What happens when Space Ghost and Jonny Quest cross paths? The greatest entertainment event of the twenty-first century, that's what! Brought to you by the acclaimed creative team of Jonny Quest!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #1 CVR A LINSNER
DYNAMITE
(W) Jay Stephens (A) Fran Strukan (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner
New master of horror comics, Jay Stephens (Dwellings, Tales From The Abyss) and Red Sonja/Mars Attacks artist Fran Strukan stir some adventure and dark comedy into a cauldron of ancient Hyborian terrors! While serving out a life-debt, Red Sonja uncovers a sinister prophesy of cosmic foulness from beyond the stars and must trek from the deserts south of Hyrkania all the way to the northern shores of the Vilayet Sea to face down the insidious invaders from Mars. Serpent-Men! Undead Martians! Gender swapping! Apemen! Metamorlocks! Martian Pirates! Angry ancient Monster-Gods! An owl with a human face!… don't miss this retro-scifi/fantasy epic that is sure to take you places you didn't imagine were possible.
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
RED SONJA VAMPIRELLA BETTY VERONICA TP VOL 02 (RES)
DYNAMITE
(W) Amy Chu (A) Maria Sanapo, Dan Parent (CA) Fay Dalton
Get ready to boogie through time and space as Betty and Veronica join Red Sonja and Vampirella on a road trip to… Drakulon?!?
Fresh off solving the murder spree in their home town, the lovely ladies of Riverdale take a ride with Vampirella and Red Sonja back to Vampi's home planet. Twin suns! Retractable wings! Wicked sunburns in the making! You've never seen a spring break like this before. But is it a one-way ticket for the fantastic foursome? You'll have to buy the book to find out!
The worlds of Dynamite and Archie collide for a wild ride of intrigue, mysticism, and high school dances in Red Sonja and Vampirella Meet Betty and Veronica Vol. 2, collecting issues #7-12 of the beloved series written by AMY CHU and illustrated by MARIA SANAPO and DAN PARENT!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
ARTGERM VAMPIRELLA COLL BUST PROOF
DYNAMITE
(A) Stanley Lau "Artgerm"
Based on the lushly sanguine cover to Vampirella Vol. 5 #2 by STANLEY LAU (a.k.a. ARTGERM), this hauntingly beautiful 7.5" tall resin bust sculpted by STEVE KIWUS is one of Dynamite's most unique 3-D renderings of the Daughter of Drakulon to date. Offered here for the first time ever, this meticulously hand-painted Artist's Proof Edition will enhance any home, crypt, or catacomb!
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
HERCULOIDS #2 CVR A MATTINA
DYNAMITE
(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina
In the tradition of the recently released, critically acclaimed — AND Best-Selling – Space Ghost series, Dynamite preps another Hanan Barbera classic for launch – The Herculoids!
This issue: Following last issue's attack on their planet and home, The Herculoids face a new challenge from the depths of Amzot! Behold, the coming of the Mole-Men!
Written by Tom (Vampirella, Hellboy) Sniegoski and drawn by Craig Rousseau, issue #1 features an array of the most incredible cover artists in the known Galaxy: Francesco Mattina, Bjorn Barends, Felipe Masafara and Joseph Michael Linsner! Plus: Issue #2 features an amazing cover by the legendary creator of The Goon – Eric Powell!
The original Herculoids series featured character and designs and creations by the legendary Alex Toth!
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR A STONES
DYNAMITE
After flipping the switch on Megavolt in last month's debut issue, Darkwing Duck transforms here into the Terror That Claps in the Night when his adopted daughter Gosalyn is cast in a school play!
True, it's only a small role (Gos and her friend Honker are portraying pieces of shrubbery), but it proves to be a pivotal part when the packed house comes under attack on opening night by the sappiest member of the Fearsome Five – BUSHROOT!
The green-thumbed creative team of writer DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and artists TED BRANDT & RO STEIN (The Mighty Captain Marvel) continue to unearth the Defender of St. Canard's early adventures in the second issue of their evergreen new series – crowned with covers from original animated show creator TAD STONES as well as BRANDT & STEIN, MARK BAGLEY, NICOLETTA BALDARI, and CIRO CANGIALOSI!
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
DUCKTALES #5 CVR A BIGARELLA
DYNAMITE
(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella
With the help of Duckburg's head librarian, Miss Bookbeak, Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie have found the location of the greatest treasure in the world on a long-forgotten map – and it turns out to be right in their own backyard!
After spending days exploring every corner of Duckburg, from its prisons to its movie palaces, the quartet of eager entrepreneurs set off to claim their final prize at the spot marked "X" – with Uncle Scrooge providing a history of the monument they're making for along the way!
Savvy tour guide BRANDON MONTCLARE and cunning cartographer TOMMASO RONDA chart a scenic course through space, time, and memory in DuckTales #5 – a route richly reflected in newly minted covers by RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
DUCKTALES #1 CVR Z LAURO PREMIUM EMBOSSED METAL DE EXC
DYNAMITE
(CA) Carlo Lauro
Previously available only on the Dynamite website, this special edition of DuckTales #1 featuring an embossed metal cover enhancing Carlo Lauro's timeless cover portrait of Scrooge McDuck is now available to the Direct Market!
In Shops: Mar 05, 2025
GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #3 CVR A FRANCAVILLA
DYNAMITE
(W) Alex Segura (A) Federico Sorressa (CA) Francesco Francavilla
As the true identity of the "Mask Murderer" is finally revealed, The Green Hornet finds himself pitted against his closest friend – with Miss Fury's life hanging in the balance!
Luckily, the pulp heroine is no shrinking violet herself – and the shocking results of her own investigation may prove to be the key to survival for all three of the costumed crimefighters!
Writer ALEX SEGURA and artist FEDERICO SORRESSA turn up the heat on their streetwise heroes in The Green Hornet/Miss Fury #3 – stoked by inflammable covers from FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JONATHAN CASE, and JACOB EDGAR!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
ZOOTOPIA #3 CVR A FORSTNER
DYNAMITE
(W) Jeff Parker (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Trish Forstner
Under interrogation, the raccoons busted in the great garbage heist at the Zootopia Recycling Depot reveal what their next target was going to be – and it's one of the fanciest vacation spots in the city!
With the furry felons' contact inside the exclusive resort still a mystery, Officers Hopps and Wilde go undercover as new members to try and catch the culprit red-handed (or -pawed, or -hoofed). Their first discovery? It turns out that there are way worse places to conduct surveillance than lying poolside in a lounge chair with waiter service!
Experienced concierges JEFF PARKER and ALESSANDRO RANALDI anticipate readers' every need in Zootopia #3 – with complimentary covers provided by RANALDI, TRISH FORSTNER, CRAIG ROUSSEAU, and more!
In Shops: Mar 12, 2025
POWERPUFF GIRLS #9 CVR A GANUCHEAU
DYNAMITE
(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Silvia De Ventura (CA) Paulina Ganucheau
It's time for Townsville's Battle of the Bands, and everyone who's anyone is signing up to be a star for a day!
But what's a Powerpuff Girl to do when each member of your power pop trio wants to play a totally different style of music? Clearly, the girls need to find some more compatible bandmates. And if the enemy of your enemy is your friend, then your friend's enemy should obviously join your band-that's just logic!
Composed by AMANDA DEIBERT and arranged by SILVIA DE VENTURA, The Powerpuff Girls #9 is a toe-tapping (and knuckle-cracking) tour de force sweetened by heroically harmonized covers from PAULINA GANUCHEAU, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, CAT STAGGS, and PASQUALE QUALANO!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
SILVERHAWKS #3 CVR A SPEARS
DYNAMITE
(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Mark Spears
On the Planet of Mimes, the villainous Windhammer is wreaking havoc, devestating the landscape with an ever-escalating series of violent storms. Unable to stem the onslaught, Steelheart and Steelwill work tirelessly to help evacuate the Mimes while waiting for reinforcements.
But when Condor and the SilverHawks arrive to take down the threat, Windjammer is ready with reinforcements of his own – and in the aftermath of the climactic battle, the SilverHawks and their legacy will be forever changed!
Expert weathermen ED BRISSON (ThunderCats: Apex, The Uncanny X-Men) and GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Gargoyles, Hercules) provide on-the-spot reporting from the eye of the storm in SilverHawks #3 – with up-to-the-minute graphics furnished by MARK SPEARS, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JAMES STOKOE, GERALDO BORGES, IVAN TAO, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
SPACE GHOST #11 CVR A MATTINA
DYNAMITE
(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina
This issue — THE COUNCIL OF DOOM!
When the greatest villains of the Galaxy come together with one purpose, can Space Ghost and his young allies possibly survive? The answers lie within these very pages!
Written by David (Punisher) Pepose and drawn by Dynamite superstar Jonathan Lau, issue #1 features an array of the most incredible artists in the known Galaxy: Bjorn Barends, Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee and Anthony Marques!
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
TERMINATOR #6 CVR A SHALVEY
DYNAMITE
(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Lorenzo Re (CA) Declan Shalvey
As the first generation of human-mimicking Infiltrators deployed by Skynet against the Resistance, the T-600s displayed all of the problems that come from rushing a prototype into production. Covered in unconvincing rubber skin and lacking any organic components, they were easily detected and destroyed.
But if there's one thing that Skynet is good at, it's learning from its mistakes. And as the historic tales in this pivotal issue demonstrate, every T-600's mission – no matter the outcome – brought the lethal T-800s one step closer to activation!
Relentless story engineers DECLAN SHALVEY and LORENZO RE repeatedly test their titanium-framed titans to failure in The Terminator #6 – all encased in Coltan-alloy covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS!
In Shops: Mar 19, 2025
THUNDERCATS #14 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE
(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo
With Lion-0 and the Eye of Thundera both missing, the ThunderCats are at their most vulnerable making it the perfect time for Mumm-Ra and his evil horde to attack!
But help is about to arrive from an unexpected direction when Calica reappears at the Cat's Lair to return the Eye and she hasn't come alone!
The five-star creative team of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS ramp up the action in ThunderCats #14 spurred on by percussive covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and MANIX!
In Shops: Mar 26, 2025
THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR ZF DE SPEARS VIRGIN PREMIUM METAL (C
DYNAMITE
(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Mark Spears
DYNAMITE.COM EXCLUSIVE.
In Shops: Dec 18, 2024