Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: adam f. goldberg, Alberto Locatelli, alice cooper, army of darkness, Bob Freeman, chris meeks, Dead Flowers, dynamite, Edu Menna, frank frazetta, Garbage Paul Kids, Hans Rodionoff, Jeff Zapata, justin greenwood, october 2023, rodney barnes, Sara Frazetta, Solicits, Tony Fleecs, vampirella

Vampirella and Alice Cooper in Dynamite's October 2023 Solicits

Dynamite's October 2023 solicits and solicitations kick off with Sara Frazetta, Frank Frazetta's grand daughter on the new Vampirella series.

Dynamite's October 2023 solicits and solicitations kick off with Sara Frazetta, Frank Frazetta's grand daughter, with Bob Freeman and Alberto Locatelli on the new Vampirella series, Dead Flowers. As well as the original-ending Army Of Darkness series by Tony Fleecs and Justin Greenwood and Garbage Paul Kids get a time travelling comic by Adam F Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, Jeff Zapata and Chris Meeks, and the Alice Cooper comic by Rodney Barnes and Edu Menna.

VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG230171

AUG230172 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR B TURNER – 3.99

AUG230173 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR C GUNDUZ – 3.99

AUG230174 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR D FRAZETTA & FREEMAN – 3.99

AUG230175 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG230176 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

AUG230177 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR G PARRILLO FOIL – 5.99

AUG230178 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR H 10 COPY INCV FRAZETT – 3.99

AUG230179 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR I 10 COPY INCV TURNER – 3.99

AUG230180 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR J 10 COPY INCV GUNDUZ – 3.99

AUG230181 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR K 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG230182 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR L 15 COPY INCV FRAZETT – 3.99

AUG230183 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR M 20 COPY INCV TURNER – 3.99

AUG230184 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR N 25 COPY INCV PARRILL – 3.99

AUG230185 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR O 30 COPY INCV TURNER – 3.99

AUG230186 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR P PARRILLO METAL PREMI – 100

AUG230187 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR Q TURNER METAL PREMIUM – 100

AUG230188 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #1 (OF 4) CVR R PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Sara Frazetta, Bob Freeman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"When her age-old nemesis finally gives up the ghost, Vampirella is lured to his rural gothic estate of Rookhaven to hear the reading of his last will and testament. There, she meets the manor staff – the prurient assistant, the wild-eyed groundskeeper and his pensive young daughter, and the sinister and enigmatic Mr. Frey. Expecting a trap, Vampirella and her young companion are not disappointed – but they also get more than they bargained for in this thrilling adventure!

Written by SARA FRAZETTA and BOB FREEMAN and illustrated by ALBERTO LOCATELLI, this brand-new miniseries is steeped in gothic horror, complete with a sinister mansion, a mist-enshrouded graveyard, and a bevy of witches, ghosts, werewolves, and ancient satanic magicks. And all of it is enclosed in an amazing assortment of covers from some of comics' greatest artists, including LUCIO PARRILLO, COLLETTE TURNER, ERGUN GUNDUZ, series artist ALBERTO LOCATELLI, and Frazetta Girls' very own SARA FRAZETTA

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA MAGAZINE #1 FACSIMILE ED FRAZETTTA HOMAGE CVR

DYNAMITE

AUG230189

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Matt DiMasi

"Comic book superstar Vampirella made her debut in 1969 as a humble horror comic "hostess," and in the five decades since she has evolved into one of the medium's best known and most beloved characters. To honor her illustrious career and the launch of her latest series, Dynamite is taking a special look back to where this blood-sucking babe got her start with a gorgeous new Facsimile Edition of Vampirella Magazine #1!

This magazine-sized, 64-page celebration of the Daughter of Drakulon's first appearance in print is reproduced using the original printer's film, with every page – including the advertisements – exactly as it appeared half a century ago. At the time of its creation, Warren's sharp-eyed editors assembled the best talents from across the world to write and draw timeless stories, and this first issue features a diverse range of masters, including Neal Adams, Reed Crandall, Tom Sutton, Ernie Colon, Tony Tallarico, and longtime Jack Kirby inker Mike Royer.

The cover for this issue was an instant classic painted by the unequaled master of fantasy art, Frank Frazetta. To celebrate the launch of his granddaughter's Sara Frazetta's new series starring the character he helped make an icon, this special facsimile edition comes adorned with a beautiful new piece of art created as a direct homage to Frazetta's original composition. This unique mosaic artwork by artist MATT DIMASI has never appeared in print before, and it is enhanced on this special edition with special foil accents. No true fan will want to miss this piece of Vampi history!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

VAMPIRELLA MAGAZINE #1 FACSIMILE ED FRAZETTTA HOMAGE CVR SGN

AOD FOREVER #1 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

AUG230195

AUG230196 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR B SUYDAM – 3.99

AUG230197 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR C FLEECS – 3.99

AUG230198 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR D DRAGOTTA – 3.99

AUG230199 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

AUG230200 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR F FLEECS FOIL – 5.99

AUG230201 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR G 10 COPY MOVIE POSTER ART ICON – 3.99

AUG230202 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR H 10 COPY SUYDAM ZOMBIE ASH – 3.99

AUG230203 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR I 15 COPY INCV DRAGOTTA VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230204 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR J 15 COPY INCV FLEECS VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230205 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230206 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR L MATTINA METAL PREMIUM – 100

AUG230207 – AOD FOREVER #1 CVR M MATTINA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Francesco Mattina

"After it debuted in 1993, the classic Sam Raimi film Army of Darkness quickly became the most beloved movie of the popular Evil Dead franchise. And with the launch of their Army of Darkness comics in 2005, Dynamite set a new standard for the indefatigable Ash Williams's adventures in any medium! Now, after nearly three decades of Ash-tastic action, Dynamite is upping the ante with the ultimate AOD comic book series: Army of Darkness… FOREVER!

Picking up immediately after the events of Army of Darkness (the Director's Cut, natch), Ash chainsaws his way through the Techno Army of Darkness in 2093 and defends the sacred aisles of the S-Mart in 1993! (What? How!?) Meanwhile, in the distant past, his lady love Sheila fights off a rising evil at Castle Kandar!

Written and illustrated by comics heavyweights TONY FLEECS and JUSTIN GREENWOOD, Army of Darkness Forever features incredible covers by some of the medium's greatest masters of horror, including series writer/mastermind TONY FLEECS, artist NICK DRAGOTTA (East of West), the zombie king himself, ARTHUR SUYDAM, and master painter FRANCESCO MATTINA!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AOD MOVIE ADAPTATION 30TH ANN HC

DYNAMITE

AUG230208

(W) Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi (A / CA) John Bolton

This new hardcover volume collects the special 30th anniversary edition of the award-winning Army of Darkness comics adaptation written by SAM RAIMI and IVAN RAIMI and painted by the legendary JOHN BOLTON, and includes a special interview with Bruce Campbell by Kurt Busiek, who also contributes the foreword. Featuring 88 pages of non-stop Ash-ction, this handsome hardcover is being released in conjunction with the new Army of Darkness Forever comic book series and is a must-have for any loyal S-Mart customer!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 30

AOD 30TH ANN DLX ULTRA PREMIUM TRADING CARD SET FOIL PACK (C

DYNAMITE

AUG230209

ARMY OF DARKNESS 30TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE ULTRA-PREMIUM TRADING CARD SET – INDIVIDUAL MINI-BOX FOIL-PACK

2.5" x 3.5" | Individual Mini-Box of 7-card Foil-Packs | PI | Teen+ | October 2023

Every individual foil-pack is enhanced packaged in a colorful sliding-tray mini-box and includes 2 Base cards, 2 Signed Sketch cards, 1 Line Art card or Photo card, 1 Puzzle card and 1 Signed card. Plus, as an added bonus, 9 unique one-of-one cards are randomly inserted into Mini-Box-Foil-Packs.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 99.99

AOD 30TH ANN DLX ULTRA PREMIUM TRADING CARD SET DISPLAY CASE

DYNAMITE

AUG230210

ARMY OF DARKNESS 30th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE ULTRA-PREMIUM TRADING CARDS DISPLAY CASE OF 12 MINI-BOXES

2.5" x 3.5" | Box of 12 Mini-Box Foil-Packs | PI | Teen+ | October 2023

Celebrate 30 years of Ash Williams and his macabre, mind-bending adventures in the world of sorcery and horror! Since exploding into theaters in 1993, Army of Darkness remains one of the most beloved movies in the series. Thirty years later, Ash Williams has chain-sawed and shot-gunned his way into the hearts of horror and adventure fans around the planet. With his weapons and quick wit, our time-travelling hero is more than a match for any witch, monster, or Deadite that comes his way! More popular than ever, this special 30th anniversary trading card set showcases the best Army of Darkness photos and Dynamite entertainment comic book art. Let us give you some sugar

Every specially designed, 4-color display case includes 12 mini-box foil-packs that contain the complete card set, which is a collector's dream! It includes an 18-card base set, PLUS Dynamite chase cards that include: 6 Signed cards, 9 Movie Photo cards, 9 Line Art cards, 9-card puzzle cards, a special 30th anniversary box-topper pack of 3 special cards which include a sketch card, metal card, and unique signed chase card, and 9 unique one-of-one cards – plus hundreds of exclusive one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn, full color original art signed sketch cards, each one hand-collated into the set! Every signed card features a color ink or ultra-rare gold ink signature!

Featuring art from Arthur Suydam, John Bolton, Michael Hussar, J. Scott Campbell, Tony Fleecs, Alé Garza, Joseph Michael Linsner, James Fry, Ken Haeser, Junggeon Yoon, Nick Bradshaw, Fabiano Neves, Ivan Nunes, Nick Bradshaw, Mel Rubi, Billy Tan, and many, many others.

COMPLETE SET WILL INCLUDE:

o 18 Base Cards (2 per pack)

o 9 Line Art Cards or 9 Movie Photo Cards (1 per pack)

o 9 Card Art Puzzle (1 per pack)

o 6 Signed Cards (1 per pack)

o 9 "One-of-One" Cards (randomly inserted in packs)

o Hundreds of exclusive one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn, full color original art signed sketch cards (2 per pack)

o Mini-Box Foil-Packs – 7 cards / Display Case – 12 pack

o 30th Anniversary Special 3 Card Box Topper Chase Set (1 Special Signed Card, 1 Metal Card, and 1 Sketch Card)

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 1199.88

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR A BUNK

DYNAMITE

AUG230226

AUG230227 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR B ZAPATA – 4.99

AUG230228 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR C MEEKS – 4.99

AUG230229 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR D CLASSIC TRADING CARD – 4.99

AUG230230 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

AUG230231 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BUNK B& – 4.99

AUG230232 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR G 15 COPY INCV MEEKS B – 4.99

AUG230233 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV ZAPATA – 4.99

AUG230234 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV MEEKS V – 4.99

AUG230235 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR J 30 COPY INCV TRADING – 4.99

AUG230236 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR K CLASSIC TRADING CARD – 100

AUG230237 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #1 CVR L BUNK LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk

"The unhinged trio of ADAM F. GOLDBERG, HANS RODIONOFF, and JEFF ZAPATA have rejoined forces with Dynamite Entertainment to continue their saga of the outrageous origins of the Garbage Pail Kids as they go Trashin' Through Time!

Jumping from the days of World War II at the end of GPK: Origins, our heroes find themselves transported to the 1980s – where Garbage Pail Kids rule the world! That's right, the Garbage Pail Kids are now the dominant species on Earth, and normal humans have been subjugated and forced to live as outcasts from society. It's the Planet of the Garbage Pail Kids – and we just live on it!

Garbage Pail Kids: Trashin' Through Time #1 also features covers showcasing four incredible artists: TOM BUNK, JEFF ZAPATA, and CHRIS MEEKS, along with a classic GPK trading card image by DUSTIN GRAHAM. And best of all, every version comes polybagged with a special GPK: ORIGINS trading card created exclusively for Dynamite and officially approved by Topps!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS TP

DYNAMITE

AUG230238

(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, Jeff Zapata (A) Jeff Zapata (CA) Ray Lago

"The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before! Together with Dynamite Entertainment, they proudly present a tale more than 30 years in the making: Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!

Reprinting issues #1-3 of the Earth-shattering original series, this all-new collection not only relates the epic saga of how our GPK heroes came to be, but also reveals how Adam Bomb and his gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR A SAYGER

DYNAMITE

AUG230239

AUG230240 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR B MANGUM – 4.99

AUG230241 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR C ALEXANDER – 4.99

AUG230242 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR D PHOTO – 4.99

AUG230243 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

AUG230244 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR F 10 COPY INCV ALEXANDER B&W – 4.99

AUG230245 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR G 10 COPY INCV MANGUM LINE ART – 4.99

AUG230246 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR H 15 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG230247 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR I 20 COPY INCV ALEXANDER VIRIGN – 4.99

AUG230248 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR J 25 COPY INCV MANGUM VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG230249 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR K SAYGER METAL PREMIUM – 100

AUG230250 – ALICE COOPER #1 (OF 5) CVR L SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Edu Menna (CA) Stuart Sayger

"Legendary rock acts are finding themselves attacked by demonic forces. The police investigate, but there's little to nothing they can do to stop the problem.

At the same time, Alice Cooper has a new album out and is in the midst of a promotional tour. It's great to see all his fans again, but there's a disturbing trend happening in every city – more and more of his audience appear to be undead! Complicating matters, when he goes to bed at night he ventures into the Nightmare Place. When he awakens, he's in another city standing before a throng of fans, where he meets the Archangel Gabriel.

Gabriel tells him there's a great music club called Burning Meat where the souls of legendary musicians hang out, watching the headliner – Lucifer – play his own personal style of rock music to the raucous applause of the demons in attendance. Now, Lucifer wants to take the show to Earth and the only thing stopping him is… Alice freakin' Cooper!

Composed and arranged by writer RODNEY BARNES and artist EDU MENNA, this power anthem of an issue has its amps turned up to 11 with a trio of amazing covers from JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER (Rodney Barnes's collaborator on Killadelphia), the incredible STUART SAYGER, and master of horror ANDREW MANGUM – all capped off with a classic photo cover of the man himself: Alice Cooper!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG230253

AUG230254 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR B ROYLE – 3.99

AUG230255 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

AUG230256 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG230257 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

AUG230258 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ROYLE LINE ART – 3.99

AUG230259 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230260 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230261 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV ROYLE VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230262 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Wes Clark Jr, Steven De Souza (A) Ediano Silva (CA) Lucio Parrillo

When the corrupt Cardwell Corporation shuffles their jungle-bred black sheep heiress off to finishing school for some polishing, suddenly the student body gets a body count – first a professor, then the school's beloved riding instructor. Is there a connection? A deadly ambush in the rainforest that almost takes out Sheena sure points to one… but an even more insidious threat may come in the form of Rachel/a.k.a. Sheena's newly assigned dorm roommate, who just happens to be the daughter of the head of Val Verde's feared secret police! As the mystery deepens, Sheena may have to worry less about passing her history test and more about becoming history herself!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES HALLOWEEN SP #1 CVR A LOLLI

DYNAMITE

AUG230263

AUG230264 – GARGOYLES HALLOWEEN SP #1 CVR B PUEBLA – 4.99

AUG230265 – GARGOYLES HALLOWEEN SP #1 CVR C ANDOLFO – 4.99

AUG230266 – GARGOYLES HALLOWEEN SP #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG230267 – GARGOYLES HALLOWEEN SP #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG230268 – GARGOYLES HALLOWEEN SP #1 CVR F 15 COPY INCV LOLLI VIRGIN – 4.99

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Bonesso Diego (CA) Matteo Lolli

It's young Gnash's first Halloween in Manhattan, and you're invited to come along as he heads out to find friends on the one night of the year when Gargoyles can roam the city unbothered! Unfortunately, he's about to run afoul of the masked Quarrymen, who are out to hunt down any Gargoyle foolish enough to brave the streets on All Hallow's Eve. That means Brooklyn, Katana, Lexington, Broadway, Angela, and even Goliath are in real danger! Will they survive this cruel trick, or become a treat for the marauding Quarrymen? Find out in October with this all-new 40-page special featuring a 28-page main story written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NEGADUCK #2 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

AUG230269

AUG230270 – NEGADUCK #2 CVR B LIEBER – 3.99

AUG230271 – NEGADUCK #2 CVR C FORSTNER – 3.99

AUG230272 – NEGADUCK #2 CVR D CANGIALOSI – 3.99

AUG230273 – NEGADUCK #2 CVR E ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

AUG230274 – NEGADUCK #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

AUG230275 – NEGADUCK #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230276 – NEGADUCK #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230277 – NEGADUCK #2 CVR I LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee

"Here's the good news: Negaduck has found the sorceress Morgana! And the bad news? Morgana attacks Negaduck with an army of bats and spiders! If Negaduck survives this decidedly icky experience, he'll need Morgana to reveal the location of the mysterious AGONY ISLAND…

Writer JEFF PARKER and artist CIRO CANGIALOSI continue their nefarious narration of Darkwing Duck's most notable nemesis, aided and abetted by the cleverest of cover art collaborators, including KAREN S. DARBOE, JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, and STEVE LIEBER!

"

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR A DARBOE

DYNAMITE

AUG230278

AUG230279 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR B LEE – 3.99

AUG230280 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR C FORSTNER – 3.99

AUG230281 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR D TOMASELLI – 3.99

AUG230282 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR E ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

AUG230283 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

AUG230284 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VI – 3.99

AUG230285 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230286 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230287 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #3 CVR J DARBOE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Karen Darboe

"Hades and his new heist crew are after the Golden Fleece held by the King of Colchis. Only problem is, some handsome dude named Jason is questing after the Fleece too! There's only one reasonable solution for the Lord of the Underworld: CHEAT!

Writer ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and artist ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Vampirella vs. Red Sonja) turn up the heat on Hercules's nemesis in this third chapter of their Homeric epic – enhanced by a stunning selection of covers from KAREN S. DARBOE, JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, and more!

"

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR A CRAIN

DYNAMITE

AUG230288

AUG230289 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR B QUAH – 4.99

AUG230290 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR C ANDOLFO – 4.99

AUG230291 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR D DANINO – 4.99

AUG230292 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR E HENDERSON – 4.99

AUG230293 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR F ACTION FIGURE – 4.99

AUG230294 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR G 7 COPY INCV MOSS ORIGINAL – 4.99

AUG230295 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRG – 4.99

AUG230296 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR I 10 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG230297 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR J 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG230298 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV DANINO VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG230299 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR L 15 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG230300 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR M CRAIN PREMIUM METAL – 100

AUG230301 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #4 CVR N CRAIN LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain

"It's a busy day at Castle Wyvern – Desdemona studies to become a Gargoyle Priestess and Goliath is given an important title, which makes Iago and Hyppolyta jealous. But things are about too get even busier when the younger Gargoyles' curiosity leads them into a dangerous cave, where an unhappy evil lurks!

The riveting tale of the Gargoyles' origin by writer and Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist DREW MOSS continues in this 40-page issue, which includes a new text story from Weisman and all cardstock covers featuring art by CLAYTON CRAIN, ALAN QUAH, MIRKA ANDOLFO, KENYA DANINO, ERICA HENDERSON, and more!

"

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

AUG230302

AUG230303 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR B ANDOLFO – 3.99

AUG230304 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR C MOSS – 3.99

AUG230305 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR D FORSTNER – 3.99

AUG230306 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR E CANGIALOSI – 3.99

AUG230307 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR F 5 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

AUG230308 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR G 7 COPY INCV LAURO ORIGINAL – 3.99

AUG230309 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR H 10 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230310 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230311 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR J 15 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230312 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR K 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230313 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR L LEIRIX METAL PREMIUM – 100

AUG230314 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR M LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

AUG230315 – DARKWING DUCK #10 CVR N ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix

Darkwing and The Justice Ducks must race to free Launchpad from an underwater Ducklantian prison. All that's stopping them is the definitely-not-real-except-hang-on-maybe-it's-totally-real-half-duck-half-fish MERDUCK!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES #11 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

AUG230316

AUG230317 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR B PARRILLO – 3.99

AUG230318 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR C LEIRIX – 3.99

AUG230319 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR D LEE – 3.99

AUG230320 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR E FLEECS & FORSTNER – 3.99

AUG230321 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR F ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

AUG230322 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR G 5 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230323 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR H 7 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS ORIGINAL – 3.99

AUG230324 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR I 10 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230325 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR J 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230326 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR K 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230327 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR L 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230328 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR M 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230329 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR N NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

AUG230330 – GARGOYLES #11 CVR O NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

With the Manhattan Clan back together again, Brooklyn and Katana ask Broadway, Lexington, and Angela to stand as their Seconds during the all-important Commitment Ceremony. The Clan has never felt stronger – which is a good thing, because a desperate Dino Dracon is about to make one last play to take over all of New York City!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CATS ON RUN COLORING & ACTIVITY BOOK SC

DYNAMITE

AUG230331

(W) Annie Auerbach (A / CA) CIM creative group

Have fun with Cats vs Pickles as they play their favorite games! There are stickers to place, puzzles to solve, and so much more. This coloring and activity book is jam-packed with pages to color, mazes, games, and puzzles. Boys and girls ages 3 to 7 will love this coloring and activity book featuring an ongoing cast of cats and pickles. Kids can enjoy hours of fun with pictures to color, and tons of awesome activities to complete!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MR ZIPS WINDY DAY HC

DYNAMITE

AUG230332

(W) Annie Auerbach (A / CA) Laura Catrinella

Young readers will love the interactive lift-the-flap elements as they join Mr. ZIP for one windy adventure! Mr. ZIP and his trusty sidekick B. Franklin start their day in the mail room. Then it's time to begin the mail route. We accompany Mr. ZIP as he makes his deliveries. Suddenly a huge gust of wind blows the letters away. Mr. ZIP and Franklin have to track them down. Will they be able to find every last letter – and deliver them all before the end of the day?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 10.99

RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG230333

AUG230334 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR B YOON – 3.99

AUG230335 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

AUG230336 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR D BARENDS – 3.99

AUG230337 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG230338 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR F FRISON MODERN ICON FOIL – 5.99

AUG230339 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON – 3.99

AUG230340 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV THORNE ICON – 3.99

AUG230341 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR I 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230342 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230343 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230344 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR L 15 COPY BARENDS VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230345 – RED SONJA 2023 #4 CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"In Part Four of "His Master's Voice," the battle is met – and it is fierce and bloody! No stranger to the carnage of war, Red Sonja stands with the defenders at the battlements as Thord Varg presses his forces to destroy the She-Devil With a Sword – and every living soul around her. But cruel as he is, Varg's malevolence pales in comparison to the forces of evil that are waiting in the wings!

Written by TORUNN GR NBEKK and illustrated by WALTER GEOVANI, this acclaimed series continues its stellar run of cover artists here with exemplary work from LUCIO PARRILLO, JUNGGEON YOON , JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and BJORN BARENDS (along wiht another stunning cosplay cover by Rachel Hollon!)!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BEST OF RED SONJA HC

DYNAMITE

AUG230346

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jenny Frison

"What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the She-Devil With a Sword than to revisit her greatest tales in an all-new hardcover collection? Brought together for the first time in a single volume, these storied sagas trace the legendary exploits of the Hyboria's favorite daughter over five skull-smashing, tavern-wrecking decades!

From her earliest appearances in Marvel Feature and the very first Red Sonja series – created by such defining talents as ROY THOMAS and FRANK THORNE – to her contemporary epics crafted by celebrated scribes like MICHAEL AVON OEMING, GAIL SIMONE, and LUKE LIEBERMAN and artistic titans like WALTER GEOVANNI, MEL RUBI, and LIAM SHARP, The Best of Red Sonja brings readers more than 350 pages of crimson-maned classics – including:

• "The Temple of Abomination!" – Roy Thomas & Dick Giordano

• "Red Sonja" – Roy Thomas & Esteban Maroto

• "The Blood of the Unicorn" – Roy Thomas, Ed Summer, Clara Noto & Frank Thorne

• "The Day of the Sword" – Roy Thomas, Doug Moench, Dick Giordano & Terry Austin

• "The Message" – Michael Avon Oeming, Mike Carey& Mel Rubi

• "The Return of Kulan Gath" – Michael Avon Oeming, Mel Rubi & Stephen Sadowski

• "The Cloud Tiger" – Arvid Nelson & Pablo Marcos

• "Wolves on the Road" – Eric Trautmann & Walter Geovani

• " Birth of a She-Devil" – Luke Lieberman & Sergio Davila

• "One More Day" – Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Grey & Liam Sharp

• "Queen of the Frozen Wastes" – Frank Cho, Doug Murray & Gregory Homs

"Red Sonja" – Gail Simone & Walter Geovani

"Worlds Away" – Amy Chu & Carlos Gomez

"The Coronation" – Mark Russell & Mirko Colak

"Three Wishes" – Luke Lieberman & Sergio Davil

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 49.99

SAMURAI SONJA TP

DYNAMITE

AUG230347

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Pasquale Qualano, Valentina Pinti (CA) Clayton Henry

The Sengoku period of Japan: a time of near-constant civil war. Sonja, daughter of a slain samurai, is eager to prove herself worthy of her family's glorious history. But in a desperate moment, she will strike a terrible bargain with a dreaded sea goddess. Sonja will be gifted magical armor and weapons capable of slaying mythical beasts – but if she falls in battle, her bloodline will be erased, and her family's name will cease to exist! Will Sonja bring honor or shame to her ancestors? Find out in Samurai Sonja, collecting the complete five-issue series written by JORDAN CLARK (Star Wars Adventures) and illustrated by PASQUALE QUALANO (Hell Sonja) and VALENTINA PINTI (Red Sonja: Red Sitha)!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PURGATORI MUST DIE TP

DYNAMITE

AUG230348

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

"Purgatori's always pissing somebody off – but this time she's gone too far! It may have some connection to her growing insanely powerful and probably starting to kill and eat the gods. In fact, that last part for sure. And gods are like potato chips, right? It's not like she's going to stop at one. And so, the various pantheons have pooled their not inconsiderable resources to offer up a big prize to whatever psycho manages to kill her. Who wants to try? Hey, who doesn't?!

The creative team behind Vampirella Vs. Purgatori and the recent Purgatori miniseries reunite for the grand third act of this Purgatori saga! Guest-starring Evil Ernie, Vampirella, the Sacred Six… and more! Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CHERISH BORN IN FIRE TP

DYNAMITE

AUG230349

(W) Katana Collins (A) Gabriel Caitano (CA) Marc Silvestri

Written by bestselling author KATANA COLLINS and illustrated by rising star artist GABRIEL CAITANO – with character designs by MARC SILVESTRI – Cherish is the story of Amelia Fellows, a young woman who witnessed the betrayal and murder of her father at the hands of those he once trusted. Unfortunately for Amelia, the people behind her father's death are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world. If Amelia wants justice for her father, she'll have to get it herself as the well-armed hi-tech vigilante known as Cherish. Now it's a race against time to see if she can survive long enough to get the justice she seeks! Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

AUG230350

AUG230351 – FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR B MANCO – 3.99

AUG230352 – FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR C ASRAR – 3.99

AUG230353 – FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART – 3.99

AUG230354 – FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV MANCO LINE ART – 3.99

AUG230355 – FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV ASRAR VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230356 – FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV MANCO VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230357 – FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230358 – FIRE AND ICE #3 CVR I LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Leonardo Manco (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Having survived his duel with Otwa, Darkwolf must now deal with a mysterious force that seems determined to stop him in his tracks. Meanwhile, Nekron manipulates Juliana's grief, and a new wave of horrors are unleashed on an unprepared world – forcing Jarol, the King of Fire Keep, to respond. Is hope still visible through the cracks of the slowly expanding ice? Find out in Fire and Ice #3 as acclaimed comics creators BILL WILLINGHAM (Fables, Legenderry) and LEONARDO MANCO (Hellstorm: Prince of Lies, Blaze of Glory) delve ever deeper into the world of the acclaimed film!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KONG GREAT WAR #5 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

AUG230359

AUG230360 – KONG GREAT WAR #5 CVR B GUICE – 3.99

AUG230361 – KONG GREAT WAR #5 CVR C DEVITO – 3.99

AUG230362 – KONG GREAT WAR #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

AUG230363 – KONG GREAT WAR #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DEVITO VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Alex Cox (CA) Jae Lee

From the fevered pen of ALEX COX and the master brush of TOMMASO BIANCHI comes a haunting tale of gore and ape-shaped death! In this issue, our heroes finally reach the safety of high ground as they scale the deadly island's skull-shaped mountain. Safe from Kong (for the moment!), they can see human civilization in the distance. But will the cave in which they have taken refuge prove to be a sanctuary – or a mortuary?!?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #3 CVR A DALESSANDRO

DYNAMITE

AUG230364

AUG230365 – STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #3 CVR B PACE – 4.99

AUG230366 – STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #3 CVR C MENNA – 4.99

(W) James L. Sutter (A) Edu Menna (CA) Biagio D'Alessandro

"In the science-fantasy universe of the bestselling Starfinder roleplaying game, five down-on-their-luck mercenaries race across uncharted space on a desperate mission to avert a devastating war over faster-than-light technology.

In this chapter, our unlucky heroes find themselves on the wrong end of a pending execution! Can Navasi concoct a plan to save them all?

Written by Starfinder RPG co-creator JAMES L. SUTTER (Pathfinder: Runescars) and artist EDU MENNA (Army of Darkness), this issue features three outstanding covers by series artist EDU MENNA, RICHARD PACE (Batman, Second Coming), and BIAGIO D'ALESSANDRO (Pathfinder), and also includes playable character stats and new story-based character options-including a new playable species – all officially sanctioned by the Starfinder Society!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG230367

AUG230368 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR B CELINA – 3.99

AUG230369 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR C KROME – 3.99

AUG230370 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR D ANACLETO – 3.99

AUG230371 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG230372 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

AUG230373 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV ANACLETO LINE – 3.99

AUG230374 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230375 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230376 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #3 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Lucio Parrillo

When a big-box retailer announces that it's abandoning a small-town location after driving all of the local stores out of business, residents stage a demonstration against the callous destruction of their region's economy. But their lock-in protest takes a dark turn when the townsfolk realize they've trapped themselves inside the warehouse-sized store with an angry vampire who has come to avenge the murder of her child. Can Dracula and Victory stop Vampirella from becoming like the monsters she is hunting?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

AUG230377

AUG230378 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

AUG230379 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR C MOSS – 3.99

AUG230380 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR D TOMASELLI – 3.99

AUG230381 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR E QUALANO – 3.99

AUG230382 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR F COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG230383 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

AUG230384 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR H 10 COPY INCV QUALANO LINE – 3.99

AUG230385 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRG – 3.99

AUG230386 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #6 CVR J 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRG – 3.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee

Vampi stages the mother of all escape plans, getting away from the Fed's SWAT teams and helicopters. She confronts the influential Masters at the governor's mansion, and finally learns the horrible truth about Plural World 1948!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VICTORY #5 CVR A COHEN

DYNAMITE

AUG230387

AUG230388 – VICTORY #5 CVR B MATTEONI – 3.99

AUG230389 – VICTORY #5 CVR C WELDELE – 3.99

AUG230390 – VICTORY #5 CVR D HAESER – 3.99

AUG230391 – VICTORY #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG230392 – VICTORY #5 CVR F 5 COPY INCV HAESER VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230393 – VICTORY #5 CVR G 5 COPY INCV MATTEONI VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG230394 – VICTORY #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) David Walker (A) Brett Weldele (CA) Carla Cohen

Victory thinks she has finally figured out who it is that wants to kill her and take ownership of the Belial ring – but the truth is far more complicated than it appears. As she confronts her demonic nemesis Beliliah (the nefarious daughter of Belial the Unworthy), Victory realizes that there is more than one demon looking to destroy her soul!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!