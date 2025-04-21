Vampirella in Mark Spears' Monsters in Keenspot July 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears

Launch of Hero Hiro #1, and Vampirella in Mark Spears' Monsters in Keenspot/Execution Posse Holdings' July 2025 solicits and solicitations

Jeff McClelland and Michael Adams's new series Hero Hiro #1 launched in Keenspot's July 2025 solicits and solicitations as well as Hot Valley Days #2 and Mark Spears' Monsters #6, which have all backed into Lunar Distribution's catalogue by way of their co-distrubutor Execution Posse Holdings, rather than taking the hit of having to go in via Massive indies. And Vampirella appearing in Mark Spears' Monsters courtesy of Dynamite.

HOT VALLEY DAYS #2 (of 3)

Writers: Matthew Spradlin & Sean E. Demott

Interior Art: Farid Karami

Cover Art: Farid Karami

Full Color | 36 Pages | $5.99

FOC Date: 6/2/2025

In-Store Date: 7/23/2025

Based on a true story! Janie's decision to leave the business is causing rippling effects within her crew. The tension between her and her brother Jimmy is high. Zack is out of control. And after they both meet their cartel connection, Matias, in the early '80s, the whole wild ride starts to wind down along with the decade. Will Janie go out with a whimper… or a BANG? (This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.)

HERO HIRO #1

Writer: Jeff McClelland

Illustrator: Michael Adams

Main Cover: Michael Adams

Cover B: Phil Hester & Ande Parks

Cover C: Otis Frampton

Cover D (1:20 Retailer Incentive Virgin): Phil Hester & Ande Parks

Full Color | 32 Pages | $5.99

FOC Date: 6/2/2025

In-Store Date: 7/23/2025

Welcome to Omega City, where superheroes are publicly funded, and saving the day means big sponsorships! The city's great champion, its HERO, is a raging egomaniac who cares about nothing but himself and his precious Q score! But when he loses his powers to 10-year old fanboy HIRO, Hero is forced to reconcile with all his past selfish deeds! Heroes will fall! Hiros will rise! And the world will never be the same! (This is a Keenspot publication.)

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #6

Writer & Illustrator: Mark Spears

Covers:

Main Cover: Mark Spears

Cover B: The Cursed Mummy

Cover C: Vampirella

Cover D (1:50 Retailer Incentive Holofoil): The Witch

Full Color | 32 Pages | $5.99

FOC Date: 6/9/2025

In-Store Date: 7/30/2025

The record-breaking series by acclaimed artist and writer Mark Spears continues, delivering more action and suspense than ever before. As the relentless battle rages below between the Monster Slayer and the Werewolf, tension mounts high above as the kids remain trapped on top of the creaking water tower. Just when it seems the chaos couldn't escalate further, a shocking twist shakes the very foundation of the series. In this issue, a mysterious new character makes their debut—one whose presence will change everything and nothing will ever be the same again. (This is a Keenspot publication.)

VAMPIRELLA is a registered trademark of Dynamite Entertainment. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

