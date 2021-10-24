Van Jensen, Erica Schultz, Aneke's Byline In Blood #1 From Aftershock

Van Jensen, Erica Schultz and Aneke are launching a brand new political sci-fi thriller/horror comic, Byline In Blood #1 from Aftershock Comics in January 2022, a return for Dark Red with a one-shot, and plenty more besides in AfterShock's January 2022 solicits.

BYLINES IN BLOOD #1 CVR A ANEKE

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211065

NOV211066 – BYLINES IN BLOOD #1 CVR B FREE 15 COPY DOE INCV

NOV211067 – BYLINES IN BLOOD #1 CVR B 15 COPY DOE INCV – 4.99

(W) Van Jensen, Erica Schultz (A / CA) Aneke

The future. The very concept of truth has died. Politicians invent their own facts, and independent newspapers no longer exist. In this world, private detectives serve as ronin, searching out the hard truths that people are desperate to keep hidden.

The best of these is Satya, known as Lady Dick, a former journalist turned gumshoe who runs every lead to ground. But Satya has just received her hardest case yet: her old editor has been murdered. Someone wanted him silenced, and the trail points toward the highest bastions of power. To find jus-tice for her friend, she'll have to put everything – and everyone – she knows at risk.

A prophetic neo-noir thriller with unexpected twists at every turn, THE CLARION is co-created by Ringo Award nominated writer Erica Schultz (M3, Forgotten Home, Strange Tails) and comic writer and for-mer newspaper crime reporter Van Jensen (Two Dead, Cryptocracy, Superman: Man of Tomorrow), aided and abetted by Spanish art sensation Aneke (DC Comics Bombshells, Legenderry: Red Sonja).

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

DARK RED WHERE ROADS LEAD ONESHOT #1 CVR A HOWELL

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211068

NOV211069 – DARK RED WHERE ROADS LEAD ONESHOT #1 CVR B FREE 10 COPY CLAR

NOV211070 – DARK RED WHERE ROADS LEAD ONESHOT #1 CVR B 10 COPY CLARKE IN – 6.99

(W) Tim Seely (A / CA) Corin Howell

The hit vampires-in-the-heartland series returns!

Following the events surrounding the defeat of the Order of the Eventide, blue-collar vampire Chip tries to return to his life of quiet, rural isolation. But soon he has to ditch his late-night convenience store shift to travel across the country to New Orleans to visit a dying veteran. What starts as a trip of noble intent becomes a quest through a hell of wars to retrieve a stolen soul and escape an old enemy.

Writer Tim Seeley (BRILLIANT TRASH, THE BEQUEST) and artist Corin Howell (Shadow Service) return to bring us the next chapter in the epic tale of horror and adventure that is DARK RED – and this one has twice the bite!

PRESTIGE FORMAT ONE-SHOT

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 6.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #2 CVR A ANDREA MUTTI

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211071

NOV211072 – MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #2 CVR B DAVID LOPEZ – 4.99

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Maniac Harry is loose in a Bronx high school, and it's not so he can finish his GED!

With video of Harry's bloody rampage going viral, seemingly everyone is converging on Bright Future Academy: protestors, police, media and our heroes, Mayoral Aide Gina Greene and NYPD Detective Zelda Pettibone. Can the so-called grown-ups get out of each other's way in time? And what happens when an ordinary student risks his life to save his classmates, only to be chased by the worst bully of them all: The Maniac?

Each issue of MANIAC OF NEW YORK: THE BRONX IS BURNING features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MY DATE WITH MONSTERS #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211073

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

Machi is being strangled. Croak meets a fox woman. Risa goes on a string of terrible dates, and Genka finally manages to have a good idea. Meanwhile, all the horrors of the world of nightmares are creeping closer, more than a few people are going to die and someone's going to end up bald, but, hey: at least there's a dog.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEATHENS #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211074

(W) Cullen Bunn, Heath Amodio (A / CA) Sami Kivela

The Heathens threaten to return to their villainous ways, destroying any chance to kill the Ripper and force him back to hell in the process.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CHICKEN DEVIL #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211075

(W) Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The earth- (and glass-) shattering final chapter of volume one! On the heels of his first big victory, Mitchell Moss is thrown a major curveball that has him scrambling to finish what he started so he can move on with his life. But how do you un-break bad after you've gone on a kill-cray rampage?

Each issue of CHICKEN DEVIL features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CROSS TO BEAR #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211076

(W) Marko Stojanovic (A / CA) Sinisa Banovic

Colts bark and scalpels bite! Chaos ensues when the Order finally catches up with the Ripper at the Mexican border. All bets are off, and only one thing is for sure as things finally come to a head: You did not see this one coming!

Each issue of CROSS TO BEAR features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SEARCH FOR HU #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211077

(W) Steve Orlando, Jon Tsuei (A / CA) Rubine

Aaron Tse came to China to avenge family against family, diving into a generations-long feud that caught him and his parents in the crossfire. Now, on the other side of a blockbuster heist, Aaron's dodged a bullet from an unexpected gun. And with a blood relative in his trunk, and the endgame on his mind, he races towards the true source of the hit on his mother and father. Fists up – it's the final round!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALMOST AMERICAN #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211078

(W) Ron Marz (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Rus Wooton

Husband-and-wife intelligence agents Janosh and Victorya Neumann fled Russia for their lives, winding up as assets for the United States. But when the U.S. government abandons them, Jan and Victorya are on their own as their past, in the form of a Russian operative, confronts them. With only each other to depend upon, will the couple have a future? The real-life saga reaches its finale, courtesy of acclaimed writer Ron Marz and rising star artist Marco Castiello.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CLANS OF BELARI TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211079

(W) Peter Blackie, Rob Blackie (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Andy Clarke

On the far side of the galaxy, an isolated branch of humanity is trapped in a feudal dystopia. Order is maintained by a system of oppression, until an orphaned girl and her incorrigible adoptive father sow the seeds of a revolution and unite the clans against a fearsome alien threat.

Contains the entire series, issues #1-4.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 16.99

BEYOND THE BREACH TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211080

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Damian Couceiro

Life sucks for Vanessa. Her mother just died and her boyfriend is cheating on her (with her own sister!). To clear her mind, Vanessa is taking the California road-trip that she's been dreaming about for years.

Her postcard-perfect drive through old growth forests quickly turns when the Breach hits. A bizarre anomaly in the sky plunges California into a nightmare-world populated with strange, extra-dimensional creatures. Now Vanessa, along with Dougie, an orphaned child, and Kai, a strange, fuzzball of a beast, must fight to survive if they ever hope to make it back home. If there's even a home to return to.

This volume contains issues #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 16.99

SEVEN SWORDS TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

NOV211081

(W) Evan Daugherty (A) Riccardo Latina (CA) Andy Clarke

D'Artagnan, the last surviving member of the Muskateers, is drawn into a final conflict with the wicked Cardinal Richelieu, whose ruthless quest for power has led him to the supernatural. But the Last Musketeer can't defeat these infernal enemies alone.

To save the world, he'll need to join forces with iconic swashbuckling heroes, including Don Juan, Captain Blood, Cyrano de Bergerac and others. This group of Seven Swords must overcome their differences if they have any hope of thwarting Richelieu's diabolical plans.

Contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 16.99