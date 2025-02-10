Vault Comics Adds Post Malone's Big Rig To Free Comic Book Day

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Vault | Tagged: free comic book day, Post Malone

Vault Comics adds Post Malone's graphic novel Big Rig to Free Comic Book Day 2025, ahead of a Michael Bay film

Vault Comics has added a new Free Comic Book Day title to the line-up this year. A preview of a graphic novel Big Rig by Post Malone, Adrian Wassel and Nathan Gooden for Free Comic Book Day 2025.

"Evil Dead meets Mad Max: Fury Road in this story set in medieval Europe, where the only thing standing in the way of the horde of demons infesting the continent is a mysterious armored 18-wheeler seemingly sent from the heavens. Alongside the graphic novel, Post Malone, Platinum Dunes, and Vault are developing a feature film adaptation together with director Michael Bay. "This is going to kick ass. It's amazing working with Vault and Michael Bay," said Post Malone. "Turning this idea into what we have is unbelievable. The team has been crushing it and I can't believe we get to be a part of Free Comic Book Day. Enjoy Chapter 1. There's so much more to come." "I love the art, attitude and characters," said Michael Bay. "Also I am excited to work with Post Malone and have our creative worlds collide."

"It doesn't get more epic than this. We get to share an incredible comic from one of the world's most iconic stars with millions of fans as part of the world's biggest comic book event," said Vault CEO, Damian Wassel. "I can't wait for you all to get a glimpse of Big Rig. It's gonna blow you away. Mark your calendars for May 3, 2025." The complete graphic novel will be available later in 2025, with a release date to be announced.

"THEY PRAYED FOR A MIRACLE. THEY GOT 25 TONS AND 18 WHEELS OF HOLY WEAPON. The Dark Ages…Demon hordes plague Europe as Hell invades Earth. The Six Petals, a secret sect of The Knights Templar, are in desperate need of a means to drive back the scourge and turn the tide of the onslaught. What crashes to earth is The Rig, a fully loaded tractor trailer. In the aftermath of its arrival, the only man left standing is an enigmatic former priest excommunicated from The Six Petals. He will become Trucker and lead the fight against Hell behind the wheel of a demon-slaying machine."