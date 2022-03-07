Venom #6 Preview: Venom Takes Up Gun Control Advocacy

Venom busts up a biker gang's weapon stash in this preview of Venom #6, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Hey, at least somebody is doing something about America's gun problem. Check out the preview below.

Venom #6

by Ram V & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

"DESTRUCTION" BEGINS HERE! Dylan Brock is in the fight of his life – and he may be in it alone! As he and the VENOM symbiote continue to learn to live together without Eddie Brock, the LIFE FOUNDATION has activated a deadly new operative named the SPEARHEAD! Dylan and Venom aren't the only ones dead in his sights – every single symbiote they (and YOU!) have ever known and cared about is as well!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.5"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191400611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191400621 – VENOM 6 BAGLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191400631 – VENOM 6 SIMMONDS VARIANT – $3.99 US

