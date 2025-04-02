Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, al ewing

What They Did To Hal Jordan In Absolute Green Lantern #1 (Spoilers)

Exactly what they did to Hal Jordan in Absolute Green Lantern #1 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay (Spoilers)

Article Summary Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay bring horror to Hal Jordan in Absolute Green Lantern #1, out April 2025.

No rings, just fear: Hal Jordan faces a world without the Green Lantern Corps.

Evergreen transforms into a dark and insidious environment, testing all residents, including Hal.

Is Hal turning into the Black Hand? Discover the chilling twist in this Absolute Universe debut.

Today it is Al Ewing Day on Bleeding Cool, with the release of Absolute Green Lantern #1 and All-New Venom #5 and Immortal Thor #22. The one that will probably sell the most and top this week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, however, will be Absolute Green Lantern #1 with Jahnoy Lindsay.

In 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later be called the Absolute Universe as part of DC All-In. That it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That Al Ewing would be part of the team. And, a little later, Bleeding Cool announced that Absolute Green Lantern would be written by Al Ewing. DC Comics used San Diego Comic-Con to confirm the news. And now it is here… We have the town (and neighbours) of Evergreen, home to Hal Jordan, toy collector and dealer, John Stewart, local architect, Guy Gardner, policeman, and former police Jo Mullein… and this is what happens to Evergreen.

But for Hal Jordan, it's less Close Encounters, it's less Midwich Cuckoos, it's more like… The Ring. This is horror, this is insidious alien infection, this is Seven. Not so much what's in the box…

For Absolute Green Lantern, there may be an Abin Sur, Hal, John, Guy, and Jo, but there are no Green Lantern rings. There is only death and horror… and no one should want to know what's up with Hal Jordan's other hand.

That's Hal Jordan, and he may have no ring, but that's what the Green Lantern has done to him. He is… a Black Hand?

Absolute Green Lantern #1 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay is published by DC Comics on the 2nd of April, 2025.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

AL EWING AND JAHNOY LINDSAY GET COSMIC IN THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what's left is the Absolute Green Lantern! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025

