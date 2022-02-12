Vicky Fang Sells Ava Lin Graphic Novel Series To Candlewick

Vicky Fang, former Google product designer and author of the Layla and the Bots and the Friendbots series, has sold her latest illustrated chapter book/graphic novel hybrid series Ava Lin to Sarah Ketchersid at Candlewick after receiving multiple offers. Ava Lin features an optimistic and creative six-year-old Chinese American girl with a knack for getting into—and out of—trouble. Publication of the first three books are set for spring 2024, autumn 2024, and spring 2025. Vicky Fang's agent Elizabeth Bennett at the Transatlantic Agency negotiated the deal.

At Google, Vicky Fang worked as a Staff Interaction Designer responsible for Assistant for Kids & Families and leading creative with Disney and Nickelodeon, from 2015 to 2019, after a long career in web design, UX design, interaction design, mobile producer, game designer and developer, as well as founder of Interactive Spaces, working for Ogilvy and GE. Her Google work included creating cars that talk to each other, robots you can build at home, or games you can play with your voice. She started writing coding books for very young children with the aim of support the growing need for early coding education, particularly for girls and minorities. This led to a number of STEM-themed (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) kid picture books such as Invent-A-Pet for Sterling and the about-to-launch Layla & The Bots through Scholastic. And then the Friendbots STEM-inspired early graphic novel series about friendship and robots, at HarperAlley.

She also racked up a few TV appearances twenty years ago as an actor on TV series Charmed, L.A. Doctors, Diagnosis:Murder as well as the recurring character Gwen on Once & Again. You can find all sorts of thing on Google, as Vicky Fang must well know. Added to that, you can watch her talk about her previous books here.