Victims of Superman's Neglect in Action Comics #1032 [Preview]

Everyone finds out Superman is not so great in this preview of Action Comics #1032, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. If he was so great, he wouldn't have left his fan club to the mercy of Mongul, would he? Of course not. And don't fall for his guilty conscience act, either. We're onto you, Superman! Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1032

DC Comics

0421DC051 – ACTION COMICS #1032 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Michael W. Conrad, Becky Cloonan (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janin

"Warworld Rising," part three! As the Superman family fights to keep the mysterious refugees alive, they find shocking answers about their lost colony. Meanwhile, Atlantis faces destruction by a host of supernaturally powerful sea kaiju, apparently created by the newfound "Warworld fragment"! As other world governments come to understand the devastating power Atlantis now possesses, tensions rise, and the threat of global war looms closer. As this goes on, back in Metropolis, the time-flung version of Midnighter digs deeper into Trojan's dirty scheme.

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $4.99