W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Back On Marvel Comics' Missing In Action List

Marvel was originally planning to launch W.E.B. of Spider-Man, a new Spider-Man comic based on the Avengers Campus ride at Disney World. Then the pandemic closed down comic book publishers, printers, distributors – and theme parks. And the comic book by Kevin Shinick and Roberto Di Salvo was put on hold. It was then rescheduled and rescheduled last month for publication. in January 2021 But Marvel Comics has now told retailers that it has been taken off the schedules again. Which means Bleeding Cool has to put it back on the Marvel Missing In Action list.

Though we can note that Marvel has confirmed that previously-MIA Ghost Rider Annual #1, going to FOC this weekend, is the newGhost Rider: Return Of Vengeance #1. Here's the Marvel MIA list as it stands…

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man

Darkhold Alpha

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Morbius

Nebula

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

Dark Agnes

New Warriors

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

Dark Ages

Silk

…and the relevant solicitations.

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

KEVIN SHINICK (W) • ROBERTO DISALVO (A) • Cover by GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ATTRACTION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker? Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed – and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU and a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the them, surely everything's going to go great for the heroes, right? …Right?

Face front, True Believers, and treat yourself to this first issue in an adventure of the WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)

KEVIN SHINICK (W) • Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (A) • Cover by GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-MAN IS IN A WORLD OF TROUBLE!

• Spider-Man and his friends at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade are always trying to help people.

• And now, thanks to his newfound friends Spider-Man's getting the change to take his great power and great responsibility across the globe!

• But where Spidey goes, TROUBLE follows! And this time is no different… 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GHOST RIDER RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR201022

(W) Howard Mackie, Ed Brisson (A/CA) Javier Saltares

THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR – THE RETURN OF VENGEANCE!

MICHAEL BADILINO was a bad dude in life… and that landed him in hell. But not just any old rung of hell, a layer so deep it's reserved for those special enemies of hell – one where a former SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE may suffer for all eternity!

As LILITH's gambit against JOHNNY BLAZE and MEPHISTO for the throne of hell heats up, you can bet other players will enter the arena… and Badilino will find a way to ride again as VENGEANCE!

Fan-favorite GHOST RIDER creators Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares return to the saga of the Spirits of Vengeance in an all-new tale as Vengeance brings his own brand of hellfire to the Marvel Universe! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $4.99