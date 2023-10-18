Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Swan Songs, W. Maxwell Prince

W. Maxwell Prince Wants Bleeding Cool to Spoil End Of Swan Songs #4

Today sees the publication of Swan Songs #4 by W. Maxwell Prince and Filipe Andrade. And Prince wants Bleeding Cool to run the final page.

Today sees the publication of issue 4 of Swan Songs by the creator of Ice Cream Man, W. Maxwell Prince and Filipe Andrade. And in a break from the norm, W. Maxwell Prince wants Bleeding Cool to run the final page. I mean, fair enough. Normally I get the opposite request, so here you go. I won't look a gift horse in the mouth. Spoilers!

Now, you still might need to read the full issue. But W. Maxwell Prince says that he would "love as many people as possible to send their custom endings to me at wmaxwellprince@gmail.com" And it may be why #5 is scheduled for thr very end of November.

SWAN SONGS #4 CVR A YARSKY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230565

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A) Filipe Andrade (CA) Caitlin Yarsky

"THE END OF A SENTENCE"

A man obsessed with ""Sad Libs"" gets out of prison, only to find himself totally lost in a world of crime and fill-in vocabulary. W. MAXWELL PRINCE's obsession with cessation continues, featuring this issue's superstar artist: CAITLIN YARSKY (Black Hammer)! The end is the beginning is the end; these are the SWAN SONGS."In Shops: Oct 18, 2023 SRP: $3.99 SWAN SONGS #5 CVR A ECKMAN-LAWN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP230541

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

"THE END OF ANHEDONIA"

Via therapeutic hypnosis, a man travels through his subconscious to try to find his inner child-and a way to be happy again. A comic that doesn't look like any other comic ever made, this issue is done in full collage art by the spectacular ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN-a veritable dream in four colors. The end is almost here; this is just one of many SWAN SONGS.In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99 SWAN SONGS #6 CVR A MORAZZO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT230521

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A) Chris O'Halloran (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

MINISERIES FINALE

"THE END OF THE SIDEWALK." The end of the end of the series about endings.

Here, the team behind ICE CREAM MAN creates something only they could-a dark, morose take on a beloved book of children's poems. It's an ICE CREAM MAN CROSSOVER; a parodic play with near-perfect rhyme scheme; the terminal issue of a bunch of…terminal issues. The end is here; we hope you enjoy our swan song.In Shops: Dec 27, 2023 SRP: $3.99

