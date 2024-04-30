Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hyper Luminal Games, Little Nook

Pine Hearts Confirms May Release For PC & Nintendo Switch

Indie game publisher Little Nook confirmed that Pine Hearts would be released this month, coming to both PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Article Summary Pine Hearts set for release on PC & Nintendo Switch on May 23rd.

Successful Steam Next Fest demo led to much anticipation.

Adventure game explores memories and family with a cozy feel.

Gameplay includes puzzles, exploration, and heartfelt storytelling.

Indie game developer Hyper Luminal Games and publisher Little Nook revealed that Pine Hearts would be released for PC and Nintendo Switch this month. After having a successful demo during Steam Next Fest back in February, the team pushed forward on their emotional, heart-string-pulling adventure game, and landed on May 23 as the game's release date. Along with the news of the release, we got an all-new trailer showing off more of the story and the gameplay to come.

PIne Hearts

Welcome to Pine Hearts Caravan Park! As Tyke, hop into your hiking boots and explore the paths and rivers of this cozy little world. Rummage around the park and find handy tools that will help you on your journey as you fill out your trusty hillwalking journal. Rediscover memories of Tyke's time in the park many summers ago and unearth the heartfelt story of his childhood. Every inch of the park has little surprises waiting for you to discover! Pine Hearts is a warm, thoughtful game about love, life, memories, and family. It tells a story of the loss of a family member with tenderness and care, but please be aware of this subject matter before playing the game. Pine Hearts takes the item-based progression of Zelda, combines it with Souls-like level design, and wraps it all up in a wholesome aesthetic with a focus on puzzles, not combat.

An introduction to Tyke and the start of his journey in Pine Hearts Caravan Park.

Meet other campers, make friends, have cookouts and maybe even help to track down a mysterious monster in the woods.

Gather wood for campfires, munch marshmallows, pet dogs, and learn how to grill the perfect burger.

Jump into Tyke's childhood memories as he reflects on times he spent in the park with his father.

