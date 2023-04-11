W0rldtr33 #1 Orders Spike After Image Comics Date Changes James Tynion IV’s latest Image Comics launch W0rldtr33 #1 with Fernando Blanco is hitting a high mark already, weeks before release.

Word on the street is that W0rldtr33 #1, James Tynion IV's latest Image Comics launch with Fernando Blanco is hitting a high mark already, weeks before even being released (now set to 4/26 on sale for #1). Recently we shared a rare snafu with the first printing that'll likely have misprinted copies floating around, but there is much more than just speculator bait circling this launch… Insiders at Image Comics confirm that while everyone knew to brace themselves for a big Tynion-level fervour, they didn't anticipate backorders piling up this early or this quickly.

Is it that surprising, though? Perhaps people just slept on this one? Not so! Our little bird over at Image says. The launch came in at nearly 100K at FOC, so they already knew the book would be a THE Department Of Truth-level reckoning—but then the orders kept flowing in after FOC closed…

Image is rushing a second printing to press already (in fact, their press blitz about it may even beat us posting this), but we're still a few weeks away from the book's initial release date, and from what I hear… those backorders are not slowing down. The heat for Tynion launches is clearly not cooling off and, well, it sounds like this one may see one of those multiple-sell-out-domino-effect phenomenon.

But an added leg up that potentially sets W0rldtr33 apart from The Department Of Truth is that, at the centre of its dark chaos, is PH3AR—a character as memorable and intriguing as Erika Slaughter has become for Something Is Killing The Children. It's hard to ignore the power of a good cosplay opportunity in a series, and we'll call it early that fans are going to want to show up to Comic-Con dressed as this mysterious antagonist. Particularly if the series launches as hot as it seems to be tracking.

And, we've received further intel that Tynion's got a flashy return to The Department Of Truth up his sleeve. What exactly that means, we're not sure… conspiracy theories about conspiracy theories abound!–but on the surface, it sounds like some sort of momentous build-up for Tynion at Image as he jockeys for position as the publisher's top creator. Let's see how it does against Big Game.

So, you heard it here first, folks—mark your calendar to get yourself down to the comic shop for one of those W0rldtr33 #1 first printings (misprint or no). They're not going to last and if history is any indication, neither will the second printing… or the inevitable third…

Oh, and keep an eye out for PH3AR on the show floor as you hit the con circuit this summer.

W0RLDTR33 #1 CVR A BLANCO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230015

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Fernando Blanco

In 1999, Gabriel and his friends discovered the Undernet, a secret architecture to the Internet. They charted their exploration on a message board called W0RLDTR33.

Then they lost control. Someone broke into W0RLDTR33-someone who welcomed the violent hold the Undernet had on them. At great personal cost, Gabriel and the others thought they sealed the Undernet away for good.

They were wrong. And now they will know the meaning of PH34R.

The next major horror outing from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, The Nice House on the Lake) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics), along with Eisner-winning colorist JORDIE BELLAIRE and Eisner-nominated letterer ADITYA BIDIKAR, begins here!In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: $3.99