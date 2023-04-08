How To Find Image Comics' W0rldtr33 #1 Misprint Copies Certain copies of Image’s W0rldtr33 #1 were affected by an unforeseen printer mishap. Image Comics is chasing down the flawed copies.

We got an early tip that certain copies of Image's W0rldtr33 #1 were affected by an unforeseen printer mishap. Image Comics is chasing down the flawed copies. Retailers are getting hit with a Product Advisory about destroying them… but as you know, those wily comic shop retailers do love to misbehave… We're going to assume some of these will make their way onto shelves (or eBay) anyway. So, how do you spot those rare misprint copies? Here's what we know:

Cover A, Cover D (the Bill Sienkiewicz cover, which is the 1:25 folks, so that one's already going to be on the rarer side), and one retailer's exclusive cover (so keep a sharp eye out at your local comic shop if they have an exclusive cover for sale—you never know and it sounds like this launch is going to spawn a whole bunch of collectible covers already…) The misprint had to do with the inks printing too dark—so you're going to notice things like muddy colouring, often to the point that some of the artwork is completely obscured. From what we can tell of the Cover A artwork posted online, the bottom half of the cover is darker so it's a safe bet that that dead body on the floor is not going to show up if you've found one of the misprints. Paperstock. If the inks are too dark, that'll be how their printer's going to fix it—if the cover paper feels notably different from the interior pages, you probably aren't holding the misprint. This fix is going to certainly affect the on-sale date. If something is on sale on the 13th of April as originally announced, then you're likely looking at a copy that was supposed to be destroyed. And, since we're into Easter weekend, we're guessing this launch will most likely get pushed to the last Wednesday of the month, the 26th of April.

Good luck—at the time of posting this we've heard word from our little bird over at Image that more is afoot with this launch… Stay tuned for more intel.

W0RLDTR33 #1 CVR A BLANCO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230015

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Fernando Blanco

In 1999, Gabriel and his friends discovered the Undernet, a secret architecture to the Internet. They charted their exploration on a message board called W0RLDTR33.

Then they lost control. Someone broke into W0RLDTR33-someone who welcomed the violent hold the Undernet had on them. At great personal cost, Gabriel and the others thought they sealed the Undernet away for good.

They were wrong. And now they will know the meaning of PH34R.

The next major horror outing from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, The Nice House on the Lake) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics), along with Eisner-winning colorist JORDIE BELLAIRE and Eisner-nominated letterer ADITYA BIDIKAR, begins here!In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: $3.99