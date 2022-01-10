Walt Simonson, JMS, Jason Aaron, More Creators Return for Thor #750

There's only one thing harder for a Marvel stuffed suit to resist than relaunching a series with a number one issue, and that is taking a series that has been relaunched with a new number one issue dozens of times and suddenly pretending like it never happened in order to celebrate a milestone issue in legacy numbering. It is, after all, one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a reliable list of ways to increase the sales of comics without concentrating on what less knowledgable people might mistakenly believe is the primary facet of comic book publishing, telling actual comics stories. Another gimmick on the list is bringing back past creators to tell one more story from their legendary run, and so Marvel is really pulling all the stops to celebrate 750 legacy issues of Thor with the upcoming Thor #24, which happens to be Thor #750 in legacy numbers. Yay!

This April, the halls of Asgard will erupt with thunder as its greatest legends return home to tell thrilling new tales in an oversized spectacular honoring 750 issues of Thor! THOR #24 will take place in the aftermath of "GOD OF HAMMERS," the latest epic in writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein's hit run on the title. After a scorched-earth victory, Thor and all of Asgard reel from a brutal loss. And as Thor and his allies come together so will fan-favorite creators from throughout Thor's history! In addition to the main story by Cates and Klein, join some of Thor's most acclaimed writers and artists as they revisit their landmark runs with all-new adventures: Writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Oliver Coipel reunite for a story set during their redefining Thor saga

Check out the cover below, and start saving up now, because when you gather so many legendary creators — and so many legendary cheap sales-boosting gimmicks — in one place, it's bound to cost a minimum of $7.99.