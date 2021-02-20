WandaVision Adds Allan Heinberg And Jimmy Cheung To Creator Credits

Bleeding Cool has looked at the changing credits of WandaVision, and the thanks they gave to the comic creators that inspired the TV show on Disney+. It began with a list of names, then broke out the creators of Scarlet Witch and The Vision into their own tier, and added the creators of Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo. Even the creators of Agatha Harkness were there, as the same creators of Scarlet Witch.

But throughout WandaVision, there have been a number of prominent credits entirely missing. We mentioned the absence of Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung before. But yesterday's episode fixed that. Okay, they misspelt Allan as Allen, but that's easily fixable.

Allan Heinberg and Jimmy Cheung,created the series Young Avengers, which saw the children take a new incarnation, a new Billy and Tommy, who become the superheroes Speedy and Wiccan. One with superspeed powers, the other with magical and telepathic powers. You know, just like in WandaVision.

And looking like this.

Yet no credit for Allan or Jimmy in WandaVision until this week's episode. Here's a look at last week.

As for everyone else on that credit list:

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, Baron Von Strucker, Hydra, Agatha Harkness, SHIELD and AIM.

Roy Thomas, Stan Lee and John Buscema created The Vision. Stan Lee and John Buscema also created Mephisto.

Bill Mantlo and Rick Leonardi created the 1982 four-issue Scarlet Witch & The Vision limited series.

Steven Englehart and Richard Howell created the follow-up 1985 twelve-issue Scarlet Witch & The Vision maxi-series.

Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch created the Avengers Disassembled storyline.

With Olivier Coipel, Brian Bendis also created the House of M storyline.

Joss Whedon and John Cassaday are creators of S.W.O.R.D.

Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta were the lead creators of The Vision comic book series – and created Sparky.

Al Feldstein and Joe Maneely are the creators of Agent Jimmy Woo in the 1956 Yellow Claw #1 that preceded the Marvel Universe.

Jim Steranko is best known for his work on Nick Fury: Agent Of SHIELD, that reintroduced Jimmy Woo as a Marvel Universe character.

Roger Stern and John Romita Jr are the creators of Monica Rambeau, who became the new Captain Marvel.

And now Allan Heinberg and Jimmy Cheung who recreated Billy and Tommy as teenagers, Wiccan and Speed.

So… where is John Byrne?