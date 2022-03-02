War, Peace & Espionage In Three Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

As reality does its best to catch up with fiction, in today's X-Men #9 it appears that the island of Krakoa and the planet of Arakko, formerly known as Mars, may be going to war with Orchis. And it's time to take a vote.

Orchis appears to be a pro-human anti-mutant organisation that draws from SHIELD, SWORD, AIM, Hydra, and various other secret organisations working together. But what we know, and Krakoans no longer know, is that it was created by machines from a future mutant paradise who managed to repel a machine-based alien invasion. And are now trying to Terminator their past in a Days Of Future Past-style revamp.

Krakoa is a nation now, a mutant nation, and Arakko is a planet all to itself, even as Orchis possesses one of its moons, Phobos. But it would make this a conflict of note. And what will that make everyone think?

It's not just a war of violence but a war of optics. With Krakoa held in disrepute by some, including Great Britain which has gone all Brexity on Krakoa. But in Devil's Reign: X-Men #2, Emma Frost still has her own ways to come and go.

Though it seems she has quite her past used by Kingpin against the rest of the Marvel Universe as a weapon of war.

Even a tied up Original Nick Fury.

She should be an admirable first strike weapon in and of herself. While Declan Shalvey takes full advantage of the opportunities the vertical webtoon format offers him on X-Men Infinity Unlimited #24…

Just in case anyone else wanted to drop a bomb on anything. Like mother-in-laws-in-space…

I mean, it's all about striking first, right?

