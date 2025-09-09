Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Warriors: The Prophecies Begin Graphic Novel #3 Gets 300,000 Print Run

The third of the Warriors: The Prophecies Begin graphic novels gets a 300,000 print run, twice as much as the second volume

Article Summary Warriors: The Prophecies Begin Graphic Novel #3 gets a huge 300,000 print run, doubling the previous volume.

The graphic novel adapts A Dangerous Path and The Darkest Hour in full color for Warriors fans old and new.

Erin Hunter, Natalie Riess, and Sara Goetter bring the fifth and sixth Warriors books to vivid graphic life.

Warriors has sold over 66 million copies, spanning eight sub-series about the epic adventures of warrior cats.

Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #3 by Erin Hunter, Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter is published by HarperAlley at the end of the month, and they have given it a 300,000 copy print run. That is double the print run that the previous volume got when it was published in April this year.

Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #3 Paperback – September 30, 2025

by Erin Hunter, Natalie Riess , Sara Goetter

The third full-color graphic novel adaptation of the blockbuster Warriors series covers the fifth and sixth novels of The Prophecies Begin (A Dangerous Path and The Darkest Hour). In the heart of the forest, the uneasy harmony between the four warrior cat Clans is in graver peril than ever before. ShadowClan has chosen Tigerclaw—now Tigerstar—as their new leader, and Fireheart fears that he still harbors dark plans for vengeance on his old clan. With the forest on the brink of battle, in which all the warriors must fight for their home and clan, the time has come for Fireheart to face his destiny. Ever since the first Warriors book hit shelves, readers have devoured these epic adventures. These stunning new adaptations retell the original Warriors story arc as full-color graphic novels.

The originalr Warriors series has sold more than 66 million copies. Warriors, also known as Warrior Cats, is a series of novels first published in 2003, based on the adventures and drama of multiple clans of feral cats in fictional forests and published by HarperCollins. The series is written by Kate Cary and Cherith Baldry, as well as others, under the collective pseudonym Erin Hunter and the concept and plot of the pilot series were developed by series editor, Victoria Holmes. There are currently eight sub-series, each containing six books: The Prophecies Begin, The New Prophecy, Power of Three, Omen of the Stars, Dawn of the Clans, A Vision of Shadows, The Broken Code, and A Starless Clan.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!