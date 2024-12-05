Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Erin Hunter, warriors

Warriors Graphic Novel: Prophecies Begin Vol 2 Gets 150,000 Print Run

Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin Volume 2 by Erin Hunter, Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter gets a 150,000 Print Run

The graphic novel features art by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter, adapted from the Warriors book series.

Comprising novels 3 and 4, it follows Forest of Secrets and Rising Storm with thrilling feline adventures.

Erin Hunter's Warriors series, famous for its epic clans of cats, has sold over 66 million copies globally.

Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #2 by Erin Hunter and drawn by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter gets a 150,000 copy print run from Clarion Books, ahead of publication in April 2025. The second full-colour graphic novel adaptation of the blockbuster Warriors series, which has sold more than 66 million copies, covers the third and fourth novels of The Prophecies Begin (Forest of Secrets and Rising Storm).

Warriors, also known as Warrior Cats, is a series of novels first published in 2003, based on the adventures and drama of multiple clans of feral cats in fictional forests and published by HarperCollins. The series is written by Kate Cary and Cherith Baldry, as well as others, under the collective pseudonym Erin Hunter and the concept and plot of the pilot series were developed by series editor, Victoria Holmes. There are currently eight sub-series, each containing six books: The Prophecies Begin, The New Prophecy, Power of Three, Omen of the Stars, Dawn of the Clans, A Vision of Shadows, The Broken Code, and A Starless Clan.

"Allegiances are shifting among the Clans of warrior cats that roam the forest. With tensions so delicately balanced, friends can become enemies overnight, and some cats are willing to kill to get what they want. Fireheart is determined to find out the truth about the mysterious death of the former ThunderClan deputy Redtail. But as he searches for answers, he uncovers secrets that might be better left hidden. In the heat of a blazing summer, Fireheart struggles to handle sinister omens, an apprentice with a shocking secret, and a devastated Clan leader who is a shell of her former self. And as the forest gets hotter and hotter, every cat braces for the coming storm…. Ever since the first Warriors book hit shelves, readers have devoured these epic adventures. This stunning new adaptation retells the original Warriors story arc as a full-color graphic novel. More than 66 million copies of the Warriors books have been sold worldwide! This second graphic novel of the Prophecies Begin arc covers novels 3 and 4: Forest of Secrets and Rising Storm."

