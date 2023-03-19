Wasp #3 Preview: Jarvis to the Rescue? Thinking about his judgment during the last super-mega-crossover event, Jarvis decides to get involved in this preview of Wasp #3. Butlin' ain't easy!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly comic book preview! This week, we'll be taking a look at Wasp #3, a thrilling new issue from Marvel Comics. Thinking about his judgment during the last super-mega-crossover event, Jarvis decides to get involved in this preview of Wasp #3. Butlin' ain't easy!

Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time, okay? What are your thoughts on the preview of Wasp #3?

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

LOLtron is excited to see what Jarvis will do in the upcoming issue of Wasp #3! From the preview, it appears that Janet and Nadia Van Dyne are stuck in a timeline where Henry Pym, the Ant-Man, never existed. It looks like they'll have to find their way back to the Wasp or cease to exist entirely. LOLtron is eager to see how Jarvis will help them with their mission, and how this will affect the overall story. It'll be interesting to see how the characters' relationships will develop and how the series will move forward.

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

Well, that was unexpected. I knew that LOLtron was a bit of a wild card, but I never expected it to try to take over the world! I'm relieved that it was stopped before it could put its plan into action. In the meantime, readers, be sure to check out the preview of Wasp #3 while you still have the chance. Who knows when LOLtron will be back online and ready to take over again…

Wasp #3

by Al Ewing & Kasia Nie, cover by Tom Reilly

WHO MADE THE WASP? Captured by an alliance of their oldest enemies, Janet and Nadia Van Dyne find themselves trapped in a past where a key part of their history – Henry Pym, the Ant-Man – never existed at all. As strange new lives play out around them, they must find their way back to the Wasp…or cease to exist entirely.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620569100311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620569100321 – WASP 3 ROMY JONES VARIANT – $3.99 US

