Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, newlitg, Queen In Black

Marvel July 2026 Solicits In The Daily LITG, 24th of April 2026

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Marvel July 2026 solicits lead today’s LITG, with a fast Armageddon-style rundown of Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories.

Top reads span Marvel, IDW, Scholastic and spoiler coverage, from Carnage and Hulk war to Spider-Man and Doom.

The Daily LITG also revisits the biggest Bleeding Cool headlines from 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Alongside the charts, catch extra comics industry links, publishing highlights, and today’s comic book birthdays.

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A Future For Carnage was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Build Batman: The Animated Series Bruce Wayne with McFarlane Toys

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