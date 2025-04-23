Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Massive Indies, we don;t kill spiders

We Don't Kill Spiders Returns in Midnight Factory July 2025 Solicits

Joseph Schmalke's We Don't Kill Spiders returns in Midnight Factory July 2025 solicits and solicitations

Midnight Factory joins Massive indies for inclusion in Lunar Distribution's catalogue for July 2025 solicits and solicitations. With Joseph Schmalke's We Don't Kill Spiders: Season Of The Witch #1, launching the sequel to his original We Don't Kill Spiders published by Scout Comics. That series saw Revna, a Necromantic Witch, and Bjorn, a Berserker Detective investigate a string of grisly occult murders leading back to an ancient blood god – the Black Goat of the Woods. Revna is an outcast due to her supernatural abilities. She was a young girl when her family was executed for witchcraft. Living alone in the forbidden woods, villagers still secretly call upon her for mystical aid. Sent by order of the king, Bjorn is a loner tasked with the investigation of witches and heretics for the Odin-worshipping Vikings. Feared by common folk, Bjorn carries out his missions with cold and impartial ruthlessness." In Season Of The Witch, they are "sought out by a local Jarl when they are compelled to investigate a string of disappearances that could lead to a bloody conflict between two warring Viking clans."

WE DON'T KILL SPIDERS: SEASON OF THE WITCH #1

Writer/Artist/Colorist: Joseph Schmalke

Covers:

Cover A: Joseph Schmalke

Cover B: Joseph Schmalke

Cover C: Megan Hutchison

Full Color | 24 Pages | $4.99 | Rated T | Fantasy/Horror

Release Date: July 2, 2025

In the Early Viking Age, a Norseman Detective and his Necromantic Witch Companion are tracking a string of grisly occultic murders in a southern Scandinavian kingdom. Sought out by a local Jarl when they are compelled to investigate a string of disappearances that could lead to a bloody conflict between two warring Viking clans. From horror comics creator Joseph Schmalke comes the Sequel to We Don't Kill Spiders with Season of the Witch.

