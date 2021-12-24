We Have Demons & Astro City On Cover Of Diamond Previews #400

We get a look at next week's Previews catalogue from Diamond Comic Distributors for comics shipping in March 2022 and beyond, with Scott Snyder and GHreg Capullo#s We Have Demons #1 on the front cover from Dark Horse and Kurt Busiek's Astro City from Image Comics on the reverse. The Invincible line of action figures is on the Diamond ORder form front cover, with Immortal X-Men #1 on the Marvel Previews cover…

ON OUR FRONT COVER: Superstar creators Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo continue their collabotation as their new horror series, We Have Demons (JAN220331), comes to print from Dark Horse Comics.

ON OUR FLIPSIDE COVER: Kurt Busiek, Brent Anderson, and Alex Sinclair's Astro City returns to Image Comics with the Astro City: That Was Then… one-shot that features covers from Alex Ross (JAN220057), Erik Larsen (JAN220058), Jamie McKelvie (JAN220061), Chip Zdarsky (JAN220062), Rob Guillory (JAN220063), and more.

ON OUR ORDER FORM COVER: Based on the Amazon Prime animated series adapted from Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley's Image Comics series, Diamond Select Toys' Invincible Deluxe Action Figures Series 2 (JAN221985) brings collectors 7-inch figures of Atom Eve and Robot. Gems of the Month: January's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include: · BOOM! Studios' Something Is Killing the Children #21 (JAN220737)

· Dark Horse Comics' We Have Demons #1 (JAN220331) and Radio Spaceman #1 (JAN220348)

· Dynamite Entertainment's DIE!namite Never Dies #1 (JAN220501)

· IDW Publishing's Godzilla vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #5 (JAN220453)

· Image Comics' Astro City: That Was Then… #1 (JAN220057), Ghost Cage #1 (JAN220084), and Litle Monster #1 (JAN220067)

· Marvel Comics' Captain Carter #1 (JAN220852) Free Comic Book Day: The comics industry's annual celebration returns to its traditional "first Saturday in May" date in 2022, and the January PREVIEWS showcases the Gold and Silver books that will be available in comic shops for free on May 7th. Look for the announcement of the commemorative artist in the February catalog! Editor's Note: PREVIEWS reaches its landmark 400th issue, and editor Marty Grosser reflects on 34 years of the industry''s catalog.