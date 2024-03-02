Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events | Tagged: Bruce Dickinson, iron maiden, london comic con, tony lee

We Know Why Bruce Dickinson Wore A High-Vis Jacket At His HMV Signing

Yesterday, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson signed at HMV in London, for his new The Mandrake Project album wearing a high-vis jacket. But why?

Yesterday, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson did a signing at HMV in London, for his new The Mandrake Project album wearing a high-vis jacket, with no added explanation. And it caused quite a discussion online. Had the great man been on a building site? Was he taking part in protests on the streets of Paris? No. He'd just been to the set up of London Comic Con (Spring) 2024. Where he signed a few copies of the Mandrake Project graphic novel that he's worked on with show organiser, writer and publisher Tony Lee and Staz Johnson. And that Lee has been giving away in very limited numbers at the show.

And because it was during set up for the show, Bruce – and everyone else – had to wear a high vis jacket while all the booths were setting up.

Bruce Dickinson had to leave the show set up for his signing on Oxford Street in a hurry, and of course everyone wanted to talk to him – and Bruce also was fascinated with the Daleks being set up – that he had to be rushed into a taxi and never had time – or never thought – to change. So no, ihe is not at the show this weekend. But his signature is.

The Mandrake Project will be published by Z2 Comics in twelve episodes, collected into three graphic novels, in 2024, and is described as "a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius." It will tie in with Dickinson's upcoming solo album and Latin American/European tour dates, also known as Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project. Tony Lee writes "You know what? It's an insane feeling when Iron Maiden's actual website announces I'm doing a 12-part series with Bruce Dickinson… This has been a really hard thing to keep secret! Suffice to say, this is a hell of a project, and currently the ONLY work for hire writing I'm concentrating on!"

An eight-page comic prequel to The Mandrake Project, entitled Afterglow Of Ragnarok, is included within the vinyl 7" single booklet which accompanies the single of the same name and sets the scene for the story to come. The 7" single also features Dickinson's original solo demo version of the song 'If Eternity Should Fail', which first appeared on Iron Maiden's album The Book Of Souls in 2015. You can pre-order here.

The first single to be taken from it will be 'Afterglow of Ragnarok', a dramatic and epic track that introduces the world not just to the music of the album but to the compelling narrative that forms the basis of The Mandrake Project.

"It was important to set the tone of the project with this track," Dickinson explains. "As befitting its title, it's a heavy song and there's a great big riff driving it…but there's also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!"

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

